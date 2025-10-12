Texas A&M Defense Dominants The Second Half In Win Over Florida
Texas A&M defeated Florida 34-17 for its third straight Southeastern Conference home game, sending the Gators to 2-4, while the Aggies advance to 6-0 for the first time since 2016. Like in many games this season, the defense came up in some big moments for A&M, including holding the Gators to three points in the second half.
Linebacker and captain Taurean York was able to speak with the media postgame, to discuss his thoughts on the Aggies' sixth win of the season.
The Gators were able to advance down the field quickly, after six completed passes from DJ Lagway and a couple of rushes from Jadan Baugh. They scored first on the Aggies' going up 7-0, leaving the ball in the hands of Marcel Reed.
"That first drive they hit us with a little bit of tempo, but you know that's nothing to worry about," York said. "We let them settle in because they only played on first and second down. We knew when we got to the third down, we were going to have them in shambles, and pretty much that's what we did."
Defense Dominants Third Down
The Aggies only allowed the Gator offense to pick up one third down, which marks the defense's only allowing two third downs in the Aggies' last three games. Although the Aggies have been incredible on third down, the defense has been dominant on all downs, especially in the rushing aspect as they held Florida to 74 rushing yards.
"We're trying to limit the offense three or less," York said. "We do that, we get them third and seven ... you know that's when we come out, we're going to go out there and do our thing."
After a three-game home stand, the Aggies hit the road for three straight SEC games, playing in tough environments at Arkansas, LSU and Missouri. With the defense having momentum heading into the tough road slate, York spoke about how the defense can continue to perform even in these environments.
"Just got to keep playing complementary defense," York said. "You know everybody's hand-signaling, everybody's on the same page when it comes to communications and checks... We got the talent, that's never been the issue, now we're on the same page, so now it's time to turn it up a notch on the road."
The Aggies will head to Arkansas to face the 2-4 Razorbacks who are winless in the SEC.