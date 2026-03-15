Texas A&M Hires Son of Beloved Former Coach to Their Staff

Terry Price was a revered coach at Texas A&M, who coached the Aggies from 2012 to 2023 and played four seasons in maroon and white in the late ‘80s. He began his coaching career at Texas A&M as a volunteer before becoming a staple position coach in the SEC.

He returned to College Station, Texas, as a defensive line/defensive ends coach under head coach Kevin Sumlin and was later retained by Jimbo Fisher. He died in January 2023 and was honored by the program with a “TP” helmet decal during the 2023–24 season. Price had deep ties to the community, team and fanbase and was well known for his skill as a grill master.

A few seasons after his passing, the Aggies are adding his son to the coaching staff, welcoming him back to College Station, Texas, where his football career began.

Texas A&M Adds Devin Price to Coaching Staff, Honoring Family Ties

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith, running back Devon Achane and wide receiver Devin Price during the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Devin Price’s roots are in the Brazos Valley. Born in 2002 in the Bryan-College Station area, the young Price attended a 5A program in A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, where he became a three-star wide receiver recruit and was a first-team all-district selection as a junior.

Beginning his college career at Texas A&M, Price played for the Aggies just like his father, suiting up for 30 games and catching five passes for 59 yards. He transferred to FAU in 2023, where he had seven catches for 120 yards and one touchdown, and then he left for Oxford, Miss.

Price spent two seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, redshirting one and catching one pass as a non-scholarship player.

With his playing days behind him, Price is turning toward coaching, following in the footsteps of his father. The younger Price announced on his father’s profile on X that he was joining the Aggies’ staff for the 2026 season.

Devin Price announces he is joining Texas A&M’s coaching staff for the 2026 college football season. | @_CoachPrice_ on X

“The support our family received from the people of Texas A&M meant more than words can express. From the prayers and messages, the 12th man stood beside us during one of the hardest times of our lives,” the younger Price wrote. “… My father gave everything he had to this program, to his players, and to the 12th man. I want to honor his legacy by carrying that responsibility every day.”

Price then shared that he was joining Texas A&M’s offensive staff, thanking head coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

“I want to thank Coach Elko and Coach Wiggins for the opportunity to join the 2026 staff and program. As I continue forward in this path, I will continue to share the values my dad stood for and support Texas A&M Football,” he wrote.

While Price’s exact role has not yet been specified, he is likely serving as an offensive volunteer or assistant in a minor role as a first-year coach. He joins Wiggins’ staff, who enters his first season as the Aggies’ full-time OC.

Price joins the program right before spring ball begins and five weeks before the annual Maroon & White Game.

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Devin Price against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Price’s addition to the staff is a homecoming for him and a testament to the Price family legacy building at Texas A&M. While Wiggins never crossed paths with either the elder or younger Price, Elko spent multiple seasons with both.

During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Terry and Devin Price coached and played, respectively, for Texas A&M, while Elko served as the team’s defensive coordinator. The elder Price coached under Elko from 2018 until 2021, when Elko left to become the head coach at Duke.

There has not yet been an official announcement of Price’s hire by Texas A&M Football, but it is an exciting opportunity for the younger Price to begin his coaching career in the footsteps of his father.