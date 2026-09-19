5 Immediate Takeaways From Texas A&M's Dreadful Loss to Kentucky

Texas A&M hosted Kentucky at Kyle Field for its first SEC matchup of the season.

Going into the afternoon, the Aggies were undefeated at 2-0, and the Wildcats were 1-1. One of these programs walked away with a resume-building win, and it was head coach Will Stein’s program with a 31-21 victory.

In a stadium packed with over 105,000, the Maroon and White did not handle their business against Big Blue, posting 423 yards of total offense, 187 yards on the ground, and 236 yards in the air.

Both sides of the ball for Big Blue came to play, knowing what was at stake, with lots of storylines entering the afternoon, and these were the biggest takeaways of the day.

Fourth Down Miscues

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Carsyn Baker (5) celebrates with quarterback Marcel Reed (10) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coaching staff elected to go for it on fourth down. Three times. How many of those were converted? Only one.

On the first one, the Aggies went for a first down, but the offense got a little aggressive after moving down most of the field and couldn't keep moving the sticks. At the 9:11 mark in the first quarter, quarterback Marcel Reed handed it off to running back Rueben Owens and gained nothing, resulting in the first look at quarterback Kenny Minchey & Co.

On that second fourth down, the Aggies were at the Wildcats' 32-yard line and went for it on fourth-and-one, where tight end Micah Riley got his first rush for a 3-yard gain. The third circumstance came in the third quarter when head coach Mike Elko rolled the dice at his own 33-yard line, where Reed missed an easy throw to running back Carsyn Baker that later led to a Baxter 2-yard touchdown.

Explosive Plays For Kentucky

Kentucky scored 21 straight points after A&M's touchdown drive, and a decent balance of running and passing killed defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill’s defense.

The Aggies also had some costly busted coverages. One example came on the 53-yard catch-and-run for wide receiver DJ Miller late in the second quarter. Tight end Henry Boler also had a fourth-quarter 32-yard catch to set up the Wildcats with great field position as the clock ticked down.

A handful of others sparked energy on the Kentucky sidelines, like the short pass to CJ Baxter that went for 28 yards. Add to that list the Minchey-to-Kenny Darby short pass for 22 yards. Minchey finished the day 14-of-18 for 252 yards and two touchdowns. His running backs recorded 156 yards, and his receivers accumulated 252 yards. ​

Craver’s Day

Wide receiver Mario Craver started with a big first half, but it was cut short when he was injured after hauling in a reception in the second quarter and lying on his back for a few minutes. It made Kyle Field go quiet and hold their breath to see if he would be okay, and sure enough, he was, after getting some assistance off the field before going to the medical tent.

Nothing stopped him from seeing more action after he was cleared to return. He caught two 21-yard passes in the first half from quarterback Marcel Reed. He also recorded a 13-yard reception and several others that were impressive going into intermission. He finished with seven catches for 71 yards at halftime and capped it with 11 catches for 119 yards.

Marcel Reed's Bad Day

One of the main reasons for the Aggies struggles was the play of quarterback Marcel Reed. Reed finished the day 26 of 49 for 248 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Reed left a lot to be desired with his accuracy, missing multiple throws that could have extended drives, including an incompletion on a routine throw on fourth down.

Accuracy has been a consistent issue for Reed throughout his career, and the 53 percent mark against Kentucky is no exception. Reed had similar struggles in Week 2 against Arizona State, but Saturday was his worst performance since last season's College Football Playoff loss to Miami.

Aggies Run Game

Out of the gate, A&M established itself on the ground with running back Rueben Owens and KJ Edwards sharing reps on the opening drive. Together, the duo combined for 49 yards on that first drive before the ball was turned over on downs.

At halftime, Owens led the run game with 13 touches for 61 yards, while Edwards had five carries for 28 yards. Another piece in the mix was Baker, who scored the 2-yard touchdown in the red zone to give the Aggies an early lead. In the locker room, offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins saw 23 plays result in rushing attempts, for 101 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

The offensive line gave up no sacks and left open holes for the running backs to hit. The five rushers totaled 187 yards, a somewhat positive takeaway from the performance.

Next up, the Aggies head to Death Valley to take on head coach Lane Kiffin.

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