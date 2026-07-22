Nick Saban Reveals Texas A&M Defense's Fatal Flaw

As he heads into Year 3, head coach Mike Elko has already elevated the Texas A&M Aggies to a new level. After going 8-5 in his first season, Elko’s Aggies enjoyed their best season in over a decade, going 11-1 in the regular season and securing the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Yet, despite going nearly unbeaten in the regular season, instead of the playoff being a proverbial cherry on top of a strong season, it turned into a reality check.

Miami walked into a raucous Kyle Field and emerged victorious with a 10-3 win, in what legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban called a “bad matchup” for Texas A&M on Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.

“When you play Miami, they're going to run the ball right at you, direct runs, and you better have some big guys to put in there to be able to stop them,” Saban said on SEC Now. “So it's just a bad matchup for them."

Brutus Buckeye stands in the crowd behind Lee Corso and Nick Saban on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the football game against Texas on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Fatal Flaw?

That bad matchup saw the Hurricanes run for 175 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, as they bludgeoned the Aggies’ defensive front in a game where Texas A&M was held out of the end zone.

Through his first two years in College Station, stopping the run isn’t a new problem for Elko’s defense. In 2024, the Aggies finished 42nd nationally against the run, allowing 135.15 yards per game, while last season they gave up 130.77, ranking 40th.

The inability to consistently stop the run, even against teams like Texas last season, where the Longhorns’ worst rushing attack of the Sarkisian era still totaled 218 yards on the ground.

What’s potentially more concerning for the Aggies is that Saban doesn’t believe this “bad matchup” is just a one-time deal.

“Mike Elko is going to play great defense, but his defense was a bad matchup against Miami because he's going to take athletic guys out there that can rush the quarterback, affect the quarterback in the game, and they're going to be more athletic,” Saban said. “But they're not going to be big and as physical as some other teams.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.