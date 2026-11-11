Texas A&M’s Defense Has a Remarkable Statistic Hidden by Its Losing Record

Texas A&M's disappointing 4-5 record has overshadowed one of the more impressive developments of its 2026 season: the Aggies' ability to get off the field on third down.

Despite struggling to find consistency throughout the year, the defense has consistently forced opposing offenses into difficult situations, creating opportunities to limit scoring drives.

That trend continued Saturday against South Carolina, when Texas A&M allowed just four conversions on 12 third-down attempts.

More importantly, the Aggies have held every opponent this season below a 50% third-down conversion rate, demonstrating a level of consistency that has remained intact despite the team's struggles.

Texas A&M's Third-Down Defense Has Been Remarkably Consistent

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Jabree Coleman (21) reaches for more yardage against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third-down defense is one of the clearest indicators of how effectively a team can disrupt opposing offenses. Texas A&M has made a habit of forcing opponents into unfavorable situations, preventing offenses from sustaining drives and controlling possession.

Against South Carolina, the Gamecocks converted just 33.3% of their third-down opportunities. While that performance did not translate into a victory, it showed how the Aggies can limit an opponent's ability to move the chains.

The bigger takeaway is that this has not been an isolated performance. Holding every opponent below a 50% conversion rate suggests Texas A&M has consistently handled one of the most serious situations in football.

The Aggies have also demonstrated an ability to tighten up when opponents reach scoring territory. Texas A&M has limited opponents to scoring on fewer than 62% of their red-zone opportunities, making it one of the more difficult defenses to finish drives against.

Those two strengths complement each other. By forcing offenses into third-and-long situations and making scoring opportunities difficult to finish, the Aggies have found ways to prevent opponents from consistently turning possessions into points.

The Defense Has Not Been the Only Problem

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, defensive consistency has not been enough to overcome the team's offensive shortcomings.

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The Aggies' 17-9 loss to South Carolina was perhaps the clearest example. Texas A&M became the first team to record at least 450 yards of offense, commit zero turnovers and score no touchdowns in the same game, according to Luke Evangelist.

The Aggies finished with 457 total yards, including 206 rushing yards and 251 passing yards. They also collected 26 first downs and controlled possession for 34 minutes and 36 seconds.

However, every point came from kicker David Olano, who connected on three field goals.

That performance illustrates why Texas A&M sits at 4-5 despite having a defense capable of keeping games competitive.

Can Texas A&M Maintain Its Defensive Success Against Tennessee?

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next challenge comes against Tennessee, a team coming off a convincing 34-6 victory over Kentucky.

The Volunteers demonstrated their physical identity in that matchup, controlling the line of scrimmage and averaging 216.0 rushing yards per game this season. That presents a different challenge for an Aggies defense that has excelled at creating difficult third-down situations.

Tennessee's ability to establish the run could be particularly important. If the Volunteers consistently generate positive yardage on first and second down, they can avoid the passing situations where Texas A&M has been most effective.

However, the Aggies' red-zone efficiency provides another reason for optimism. Even if Tennessee moves the ball between the 20-yard lines, Texas A&M has demonstrated an ability to make offenses work harder for touchdowns.

The Aggies need their defense to continue setting the tone while the offense finds a way to finish drives.

Texas A&M's losing record tells only part of the story. Its third-down consistency and red-zone resistance are legitimate defensive strengths. Whether those strengths can withstand Tennessee's physical rushing attack could determine how competitive the Aggies remain at Kyle Field.

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