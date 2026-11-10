Texas A&M’s Defense Has One Major Advantage Against Tennessee

Put simply, the 2026 season has not been kind to Texas A&M football.

Despite starting in the top 10 thanks to a historic 2025 campaign featuring their first trip to the College Football Playoff, the Aggies have stumbled just about the whole way to their current 4-5 record. To make matters worse, if they lose out, it will be the first time in school history that the Maroon and White lose eight conference games.

It's not a hidden fact that the Aggies' offense has been the driving cause of their misfortunes, as quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns against Southeastern Conference opponents and has one of the worst passer ratings against Power 4 competition in all of college football.

But head coach Mike Elko's team hasn't been a bad egg overall, as the defense has kept the Aggies in their fights in almost every game. In fact, the defense has been the most elite in the country, allowing points on just 61.9% of opposing red zone trips. A perfect advantage in any game, but is this key edge enough to offset A&M's problems as No. 13 Tennessee comes to town?

Holding the Line

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Rico Scott (7) runs against Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) during the second quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Aggies have failed to score a touchdown in three of their four ranked matchups and have often left the defense high and dry as it searches for its breath in the final quarter of the competition. However, its bend-don't-break mentality has thwarted blowouts and is A&M's weapon of choice against Tennessee. The two schools haven't played one another since 2023, and it will be the first game at Kyle Field since a wild double-overtime Aggie victory in 2016.

True sophomore linebacker Noah Mikhail has been one of the heartlines of the defense, with the third-most tackles behind Tulsa transfer Ray Coney and team captain safety Dalton Brooks. Them, alongside the rest of the secondary, creates a security blanket for the defensive line that has not sacked the quarterback at the same level as a year ago. That's to be expected, however, when losing key talent to the NFL Draft.

The most the Volunteers have scored against SEC opponents this year is 34 points, while thrashing Kentucky, and the Aggies will have their chance to keep them at bay. Overall, Tennessee has a 70.0% red zone touchdown rate with 21 scores on 30 trips, truly putting A&M to the test on its home turf.

The visitors from Rocky Top prefer a rushing attack when in scoring position, with 17 out of the 21 touchdowns being on the ground. The Aggies have a middle-of-the-pack overall rushing defense, but if they can lock in down just outside the end zone, it will force the Volunteers to throw towards their stout secondary.

Star cornerback Dezz Ricks is part of an A&M defense that allows the sixth-fewest passing yards per game in the SEC, and if it can work its way to forcing Tennessee's hand to beat them through the air, perhaps there's a chance that the tremendous struggles of the offense can be eased for their upset bid.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.