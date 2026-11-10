South Carolina Just Exposed Another Major Issue With Texas A&M

It was another night of heartbreak at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia for the Texas A&M Aggies, as they fell to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks by a low-scoring showing of 17-9 Saturday night.

The Aggies held a narrow 9-7 lead late in the third quarter, but much like their most recent game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a collapse in the later stages of the game resulted in an A&M defeat, as South Carolina netted a field goal and then quarterback LaNorris Sellers, on one good leg, effectively put the game on ice with a 41-yard rushing touchdown on their next possession.

It was a crucial blow in the game, but Texas A&M's most damning piece of kryptonite was put on display by the Gamecocks long before the one-legged Sellers broke free past the secondary.

Red Zone Regression Haunts Texas A&M Once Again

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the impressive offensive showing in Tuscaloosa, it was back to business as usual for Texas A&M on the road.

Business as usual being completely held out of the end zone in SEC play on the road, as the Aggies were yet again funded offensively via placekicker David Olano and his hat trick of field goals.

In fact, Olano was even plagued in the night as he suffered his first miss as an Aggie, a 15-play drive late in the third quarter was capped off with a 30-yard field goal sailing wide right, no good.

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In three red zone trips, A&M only cashed in one time, on an Olano field goal, with yet another road SEC game going by without a Maroon and White touchdown.

To make matters worse, the Aggies had plenty of time to put together touchdown-worthy drives, having the ball for 34:36 during the contest, and four of their drives consisted of double-digit plays, with only two of them resulting in points.

The lackluster offensive production in Columbia again sees many pointing the finger at first-year offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, but head coach Mike Elko has been very adamant that he will not be making a switch of coordinators mid-season.

Elko's response to the red zone issues in Monday's press conference showed some disappointment from the head coach, saying that that is one of their main fundamentals that they go over.

"It's extremely disappointing, because I think we do more situational football than most," Elko said. "It's disappointing not to see it translate the way we want it to, but again, all you can do is keep working."

Going through it in practice is one thing. Being faced with a game-altering drive with one minute left in a deafening road environment is totally different.

Nevertheless, the Aggies return home this weekend to continue conference play against the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers, who just got done handing out a 34-6 beatdown at home against the former- No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats.

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