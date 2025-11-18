Texas A&M Defensive End Continues To Impress The Nation
No. 3 Texas A&M continues to impress the country, as they are one of three teams that remain undefeated at 10-0. A big part to the undefeated streak is A&M's defense, who has excelled all season long, which is led by Cashius Howell.
After impressing people all over the country, Howell has been named a finalist for the Lombardi Award, an award that is given to the player "who best embodies the values and spirit of NFL's legendary coach Vince Lombardi."
The player can be a down lineman on offense or defense, or a linebacker.
The other finalists for this award are Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, Texas Tech's David Bailey, and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.
Howell has been nothing short of exceptional this season as he leads the Aggies in sacks with 11.5, with the next player having 4.5. Howell's 11.5 sacks have resulted in 80 yards taken away from opponents' offense.
Howell Across The Season
Howell has been a threat on A&M's defense all season long, as he has recorded a tackle in each game this season, except when the Aggies headed to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas. He has recorded sacks in seven of the Aggies' 10 games this season, showing his dominance on the field.
One of Howell's most impressive games was against Utah State, where he recorded three sacks, yet they were all consecutive, taking down Bryson Barnes three times for 21 yards. This game got his name called a lot, with the 12th Man getting very excited about what Howell was going to continue to bring to the game.
As the season continues, Howell has continued to come up big in his attack to opposing quarterbacks, especially in the game versus Mississippi State, where he recorded his second-most sacks of the season with 2.5.
Another impressive game for Howell was versus Mizzou on the road, where the Aggies were able to record their third-ranked road win of the season. Howell recorded a season high of five tackles in the game against the Tigers, including another sack for six yards, which put him at 10.5 on the season, tying his career high, which came at Bowling Green.
He continues to come up in big moments, including the entire A&M defense, which was showcased most recently in the second half versus South Carolina. After allowing 30 points in the first half, the A&M defense was able to shut out South Carolina's offense in the second half, allowing no points.
Howell was a big factor in the A&M defense versus South Carolina as he had a season-high three pass breakups, as well as adding another sack to his resume.