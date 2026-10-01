Texas A&M Facing More Injury Concerns at WR vs. Arkansas

The Texas A&M Aggies are in the middle of a two-game losing streak ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup with Arkansas.

However, getting back on track will be tough if the A&M offense is without one of its standout players against the Razorbacks.

Already without wide receivers Terry Bussey and Madden Williams for the rest of this season, the Aggies continue to navigate more injury concerns at that position as SEC play treads on.

Texas A&M WR Mario Craver Questionable vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) receives a pass during the third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver was listed as questionable for the game on the initial SEC injury report released Wednesday evening.

Craver exited the first half of last week's loss to LSU with a left ankle injury and had to go back to the locker room. He returned in the second half and finished the game with three catches for 31 yards, but it probably would have been best if Texas A&M had kept him sidelined once the 35-6 blowout loss got out of hand.

Fortunately, Texas A&M wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman is off the injury report after being a game-time decision against LSU, but he has yet to make a notable impact this season. The Aggies will need Craver active in order to ensure they can end the losing streak against a reeling Arkansas squad.

Craver has tallied 22 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton is Texas A&M's clear No. 2 wideout with 15 catches for 213 yards and three scores. If Craver is out, it'd be in Marcel Reed's best interest to target Horton early and often.

With Bussey already out for the year, Texas A&M doesn't have a clear No. 3 wide receiver based on the first four games of the season. True freshman Aaron Gregory has the third-best production among Aggie wideouts with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, but will tasked with much more if Craver were to miss any time.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated accordingly.

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