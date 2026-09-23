Terry Bussey Injury Leaves Texas A&M With Major Void to Fill

Times haven't exactly been the happiest the past few days for the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies.

A Saturday afternoon SEC opener against the Kentucky Wildcats that they were heavily favored to win did not go their way, a loss that took them from No. 9 all the way to where they are now, and in the loss, wide receiver Terry Bussey suffered an injury on the very first play of the game.

An injury that head coach Mike Elko confirmed Monday following the loss would cost Bussey the remainder of the 2026 season.

And now for an even bigger challenge for Coach Elko ahead of the original challenge that awaits him in Baton Rouge this upcoming weekend: "who is next?"

Next Man Up For Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bussey's injury comes at a time where two other notable playmakers are sidelined for Texas A&M, as fellow wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman and running back Jamarion Morrow were both sidelined for the Kentucky game last Saturday, and it was a pair of injuries that proved costly for the Aggies when it was all said and done.

The good news for the Maroon and White? They have depth. Everywhere. Especially at wide receiver.

Assuming Bethel-Roman is still unavailable for the conference showdown, Elko has a youthful backup plan in the form of true freshman Aaron Gregory.

The Douglasville, GA native has only recorded a measly three catches for 28 yards, but also has a touchdown, which he scored in garbage time in the season opener against the Missouri State Bears, a 15-yard strike from backup quarterback Brady Hart.

As for Bussey's duties in the return game, his job will likely be delegated to either Isaiah Horton or Rueben Owens, as Mario Craver is the primary punt returner for the Maroon and White as of now.

If Bethel-Roman is available at Tiger Stadium this weekend, Elko and Holmon Wiggins' game plan should include getting the dynamic wideout some more looks, as he only brought in one pass during the season opener for 13 yards and then another pass for no gain of yardage.

For a player that recorded over 500 yards and five touchdowns last year, this isn't exactly a hot start for the junior pass catcher.

Of course, the Aggies will still have Craver and Horton as the WR1 and WR2 in the depth chart, and they should eat up the share of targets from Marcel Reed.

Or whoever is under center for Texas A&M.

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