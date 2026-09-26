The Texas A&M Player Who Has to Become a Bigger Factor Without Terry Bussey

The Texas A&M Aggies travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in week four of college football, and with it being the second conference game of the season, the stakes are only growing higher in 2026.

For the Aggies, who have already dropped a game this season after losing at home in week three to the Kentucky Wildcats, the pressure is on the offense to find a rhythm and keep the program from a losing streak.

However, dynamic playmaker Terry Bussey is now out for the rest of the season with an injury, so for the Aggies offense to get where it needs to be, Isaiah Horton needs to become a bigger part of the offense the rest of the year.

Horton Hears a Touchdown

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have struggled on offense so far this season, as seen in nearly everyone on the roster except Mario Craver and in Bussey's playmaking ability. With the latter player now out for the remainder of the season, the Aggies need another name to step up, and Horton, the transfer from Alabama, is the perfect option.

Through the first three weeks of the season, while he is currently second on the team in passing yards, and the only other name besides Craver above 100 yards, it feels like he still has plenty of room to grow this season.

He leads the team in receiving touchdowns with three, but at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he should have more than that and should be the go-to option in the red zone for quarterback Marcel Reed.

Outside of Craver and Horton, Kelshaun Johnson is the next receiver with the most receptions so far this season, at four. That number is behind Bussey, and running back Rueben Owens, providing further example that the limited scope of production from the receiver room might not see a burst from a new name.

Horton has a clear relationship with Reed, and Craver demands the attention of the defense, so with both on the field, it should provide an avenue for the offense to run through both of them.

If the Aggies can find more usage for Horton in the red zone and potentially use his frame to be treated as a safety blanket since the tight ends only have six total receptions on the year, it could be a benefit for both parties while allowing Horton to have a critical role on the field.

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