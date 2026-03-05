Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion only spent one year in College Station, but the impact he made in that one year was more than enough for the nation's eyes to direct their attention to ahead of the NFL Combine and now the NFL draft coming up in late April.

Concepcion scored the first touchdown for the Aggies in the 2025 season with an 80-yard punt return all the way to the house against the UTSA Roadrunners, and from then on, the 12th Man knew they had somebody special as a pass catcher and returner.

And then they take a look at Concepcion's numbers in his college career since 2023, and the appreciation grows even more.

"He is Absolutely Dynamic"

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In a graphic posted by the Pro Football Focus (PFF) showing stats since the 2023 college football season, the former North Carolina State wideout ranked third in yards after catch with 1,232, second in yards after contact with 575, and third in punt return grade with an even 92 from the publication.

Along with the stats was a quote by PFF data collector Dalton Wasserman saying, "With the ball in his hands, he is absolutely dynamic."

KC Concepcion is a PROBLEM with the ball in his hands💨 pic.twitter.com/odeuQlBwe2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 4, 2026

Obviously, Concepcion was just as explosive with the Wolfpack before he came to College Station, but his sole year in Aggieland saw his true potential come forth, especially in the return game.

His receiving total saw him catch 61 passes for a career-high 919 yards and nine touchdowns, while his punt return numbers read 25 returns for 456 yards and two touchdowns, the one in the season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners one to open up the second half for the Aggies in their huge road win over the LSU Tigers.

For his abilities on offense and in the special teams, Concepcion was awarded the Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually to the most versatile college football player and has been won by many of the NFL's current top stars such as Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, good company for a player like Concepcion who is looking to make a name for himself at the highest level of play.

And speaking of McCaffrey, the electric dual-threat running back from the San Francisco 49ers could be a future teammate of Concepcion's according to Pro Football Network's most recent mock draft, which predicts him heading to the Niners with the 27th overall pick in the draft.

But we won't know for sure until night one of the draft on April 23, so feel free to let the speculation run wild until then.