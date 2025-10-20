Texas A&M Fans Have Reason To Be Nervous About Penn State Opening
Earlier this season, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko seemingly put “Battered Aggie Syndrome” to rest.
"I'm sorry,” Elko said. “But I had nothing to do with a majority of it. You love Texas A&M football, so get excited. Stop being scared and get excited about what this program is doing. It's not fair to look at past failures and eliminate how you feel about where Texas A&M football is going."
While Elko’s comments helped alleviate the BAS surrounding the on-field product, it is still alive and well regarding the coaching change side of Texas A&M Athletics. With coach Mike Elko’s name being attached to the now-open Penn State position, Texas A&M fans should be slightly concerned.
Mike Elko to Penn State?
While Mike Elko to Penn State is not the most realistic coaching change, the Aggies have seen their fair share of blindside coaching changes.
Then-head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle had his Texas A&M Aggies in the College World Series at the end of the 2024 season. Before Game 3 of the series, the Texas Longhorns announced their head coaching vacancy and rumors almost immediately began spreading about Schlossnagle’s connection to the position. After the Aggies lost, he adamantly denied any connection to the job.
“I think it’s pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you,” Schlossnagle said in the postgame press conference. “I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. And that hasn’t changed in my mind.”
Within 24 hours, Schlossnagle was announced as the next head coach of the Longhorns, leaving Texas A&M fans seething and feeling betrayed.
In April, the Aggies had a similar situation with then-basketball coach Buzz Williams. After the Texas A&M Aggies basketball team got the boot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, rumors began circulating connecting Williams to the vacant Maryland Terrapins job. On April 1, Williams was announced as the next head coach at Maryland, leaving Aggies fans shocked once again.
Is Elko to Penn State Realistic?
Hearing Elko’s name attached to the Penn State job can easily draw up some trauma from the past couple years, but it seems like a long shot from actually coming into fruition.
"Elko already has an elite Power Four job at Texas A&M, where he’s steadily developing a team and program capable of winning an SEC title and a national championship," USA Today said. "But there’s a definite argument for PSU having a clearer and easier path to the playoff and an opening-round bye than at A&M, which would make the Aggies’ second-year coach at least listen to the Nittany Lions’ offer."
Following Texas A&M’s impressive win over the Florida Gators, Elko made his stance on Texas A&M and the 12th Man clear.
"They're the most passionate fan base in the country. They're the best fan base in the country. They show up and support us week in and week out," Elko said. "And there's not anybody in this building who doesn't sincerely appreciate that or feel that we owe them when we go out there and play and play at a level that befits that support."