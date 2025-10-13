Mike Elko Delivers Heartfelt Message To Texas A&M's Home Crowd
There's a reason that many people prefer college football as opposed to professional football, the personal connection to the team.
Yes, teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders have die-hard fan bases, but in college football, it's just a different ball game, whether it's a school's students and alumni coming together to support their alma mater or fans showing out for their hometown college team, it's no wonder that college football frequents more spectators than the NFL does.
And that especially rings true deep in the heart of Brazos County in College Station, TX at Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies and their dedicated fan base, known as "The 12th Man."
Mike Elko Gives Thanks to the Fans During the Aggies' Home Stand
In Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko's press conference after a 34-17 victory over the Florida Gators, a game that saw the Kyle Field attendance eclipse 100,000 for the tenth straight game, the A&M head coach had an emotional message for the ever-so supportive crowd.
"Thank you," the second-year head coach said. "And I said this in the press conference when I got hired. I've said this after every game that we haven't gotten it done for them in Kyle Field. We are a million percent committed to building them the program that they deserve."
Elko would continue to highlight the support of the fanbase, how it's unlike any other he's been through, and how much said support is felt on the sideline through the players and coaches.
"They're the most passionate fan base in the country. They're the best fan base in the country. They show up and support us week in and week out," Elko said. "And there's not anybody in this building who doesn't sincerely appreciate that or feel that we owe them when we go out there and play and play at a level that befits that support."
"We're very appreciative of them. We appreciate everything they do. And, hopefully, we'll get back here in October and November with some really good stuff on the line the next time we're back here."
It's because of that support from such a loyal fanbase that Kyle Field has built a reputation as one of the toughest environments for college football teams to play in.
Since Elko has been hired, the Aggies are 10-2 at Kyle Field, but will have to wait until November 15 against South Carolina to be back in the presence of their home crowd, as they begin a three-game road slate this Saturday in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks.