All Aggies

Mike Elko Delivers Heartfelt Message To Texas A&M's Home Crowd

The support of the 12th Man at Kyle Field has not gone unnoticed by the Texas A&M head coach.

Aaron Raley

Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's a reason that many people prefer college football as opposed to professional football, the personal connection to the team.

Yes, teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders have die-hard fan bases, but in college football, it's just a different ball game, whether it's a school's students and alumni coming together to support their alma mater or fans showing out for their hometown college team, it's no wonder that college football frequents more spectators than the NFL does.

And that especially rings true deep in the heart of Brazos County in College Station, TX at Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies and their dedicated fan base, known as "The 12th Man."

Mike Elko Gives Thanks to the Fans During the Aggies' Home Stand

In Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko's press conference after a 34-17 victory over the Florida Gators, a game that saw the Kyle Field attendance eclipse 100,000 for the tenth straight game, the A&M head coach had an emotional message for the ever-so supportive crowd.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Florida Gators.
Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Thank you," the second-year head coach said. "And I said this in the press conference when I got hired. I've said this after every game that we haven't gotten it done for them in Kyle Field. We are a million percent committed to building them the program that they deserve."

Elko would continue to highlight the support of the fanbase, how it's unlike any other he's been through, and how much said support is felt on the sideline through the players and coaches.

"They're the most passionate fan base in the country. They're the best fan base in the country. They show up and support us week in and week out," Elko said. "And there's not anybody in this building who doesn't sincerely appreciate that or feel that we owe them when we go out there and play and play at a level that befits that support."

"We're very appreciative of them. We appreciate everything they do. And, hopefully, we'll get back here in October and November with some really good stuff on the line the next time we're back here."

It's because of that support from such a loyal fanbase that Kyle Field has built a reputation as one of the toughest environments for college football teams to play in.

Since Elko has been hired, the Aggies are 10-2 at Kyle Field, but will have to wait until November 15 against South Carolina to be back in the presence of their home crowd, as they begin a three-game road slate this Saturday in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football