Texas A&M Finishes At Historic Low in This Key Area

In the blink of an eye, Texas A&M football saw its historic season come to a close versus the Miami Hurricanes. It seemed no matter what break the Aggies' offense was able to catch, there was no answer in store that could change the outcome of the game.

To add insult to injury, the final game of the season featured another missed field goal, something that the Aggie faithful have grown quite familiar with. The kicking unit as a whole this season has been playing the worst it has in over a decade, and even so, the last time it was so bad the Maroon and White had Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

With that said, A&M finished the season with a dismal 61.5% field goal percentage, which featured 10 misses on 26 attempts. This is the worst the Aggies have done from the kicker position since 2012, when the whole unit kicked at a rate of 59.1%.

From Bad to Worse

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies kicker Randy Bond (47) kicks the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The kicker position will always be under scrutiny in the world of college football, after all, it's the one thing the kicker is designated to do. So when there is an almost comical level of drop off in production, the rage is quickly induced by fans everywhere.

Where most programs take field goals inside the 39-yard line as a given, such was not the case with the Aggies this season, as the pair of kickers, Randy Bond and Jared Zirkel, missed four such kicks this season. The latest was Zirkel's lone attempt against Miami, where he seemingly kicked the ball straight into the defense.

This offseason will demand a complete overhaul for the Aggies, as both kickers are set to depart after their graduation. A&M signee kicker Asher Murray will be next in line to kick in College Station, though it would be a wise decision for head coach Mike Elko to search through the portal for the 2026 starter.

The Aggies have proven that they can go into the portal and create superstars. Look no further than defensive lineman Cashius Howell and wide receiver/returner KC Concepcion, who have both earned consensus All-American nods. With that in mind, it would be a smart choice to attempt the same route with the next Maroon and White kicker.

The offseason will feature plenty of coaching shake-ups, portal additions and roster shuffles, but if the Aggies want to compete for a championship next year, it starts with the kicker.