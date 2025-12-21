Texas A&M Makes Defensive Line Coaching Swap

Heartbreak is the only way to describe the end of the Texas A&M Aggies’ 2025 season.

After a 2025 campaign that saw plenty of explosive offense, smothering defense, and all-around impressive football, the Aggies fell in a defensive rock fight to the Miami Hurricanes 10-3, marking the end of offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s stays with the program. Klein has accepted the head coach position with the Kansas State Wildcats, while Bateman is set to be the defensive coordinator at Kentucky.

On Sunday, CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz revealed that Texas A&M defensive line coach Sean Spencer is a target for the same position at Virginia Tech under new head coach James Franklin.

Texas A&M defensive line coach Sean Spencer is a target for the defensive line coach job at Virginia Tech, sources tell @CBSSports.



Spencer, who has been at A&M the last two years, worked with new VT head coach James Franklin and DC Brent Pry at Penn State from 2014-19. pic.twitter.com/mlTDgqYlmp — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 21, 2025

Sean Spencer to Virginia Tech?

Spencer and Franklin have significant ties. He worked with Franklin and new Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Brent Pry at Penn State from 2014-2019 and at Vanderbilt.

Spencer has been noted for his intensity and has played a major role in the development of Cashius Howell, Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, Albert Regis and countless other Texas A&M defensive line standouts. Spencer-coached units have led the FBS in sacks three different seasons, twice at Penn State and notably at Texas A&M this past season.

On top of his on-field prowess, head coach Mike Elko revealed Spencer is a solid office guy when asked which of his staff members made him laugh the most.

"Ooh, that's a good question. I'm not a laugher by nature. I would probably have to say Sean Spencer," Elko said. "I think Sean Spencer has got the personality. He's the one who kind of lightens up the mood every time we need it lightened up. He's been an energy guy. I've known him for about 20 years now, and he's always been a guy who brings great, positive energy to the room. And so that's probably where I'll go with that one."

The man expected to replace Spencer is one that Texas A&M fans should be plenty familiar with. Zenitz also reported that Elijah Robinson is expected to fill the vacant defensive line coach position on Elko’s staff. Robinson was with the Aggies from 2018 to 2023 and has served as Syracuse’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons. Robinson brings nearly 20 years of coaching experience back to Aggieland. Before Spencer’s departure was even announced, rumors had been circulating about Robinson making a return to Texas A&M.