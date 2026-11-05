Texas A&M Freshman KJ Edwards Addresses Injury Status of South Carolina

Texas A&M freshman running back KJ Edwards is working his way through an important stretch of his first college season, and his health could become a significant storyline as the Aggies prepare to face South Carolina on Saturday.

Edwards joined transfer linebacker Ray Coney for Texas A&M's player press conference Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery from an injury suffered during the Aggies' 31-20 loss to Alabama. While the freshman offered an encouraging update, his comments also suggested that the program is continuing to take his recovery one step at a time.

"It's a day-by-day process, not really trying to rush anything. Just going at it one (thing) at a time, not trying to really focus on anything outside, but the play that's in front of me right now," Edwards said.

His response provides some insight into his approach to getting back on the field. However, Edwards did not offer a definitive confirmation that he would be fully available or that he would get an increased workload against South Carolina.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Dijon Lee Jr. (5) intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. The pass was intended for Texas A&M running back KJ Edwards (0) Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

KJ Edwards Has Been a Bright Spot in Texas A&M's Running Game

Through eight games, Edwards leads Texas A&M with 360 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries. His 6.5 yards-per-carry average has made him one of the more productive options in the Aggies' backfield.

The freshman showed why he has earned opportunities against Alabama. Edwards averaged 5.38 yards per carry during the first half before seeing limited action after suffering an injury.

His absence from much of the second half left questions about his availability moving forward, particularly with Texas A&M preparing for another physical SEC matchup.

The Aggies need production from their rushing attack as they attempt to get their season back on track. At 4-4 overall and 1-4 in SEC play, Texas A&M cannot afford to overlook the importance of establishing a consistent ground game.

Edwards' ability to contribute could provide a boost, but his health will ultimately determine how much the coaching staff can ask of him.

Edwards Reveals How His Game Has Developed at Texas A&M

The freshman also discussed his development since arriving in College Station, highlighting an area of his game that has improved significantly: pass protection.

"Really, I'd say pass game. I kind of struggled in high school blocking. I got here during fall camp (and) I perfected my craft. Now, I feel like I'm able to block bigger guys," Edwards said.

That development could be just as important as his rushing production. Running backs must contribute beyond carrying the football, especially against SEC defenses capable of creating pressure and disrupting an offense.

Edwards' improvement as a blocker gives Texas A&M another reason to value his presence in the backfield. If he is available Saturday, his contributions could extend beyond simply adding another rushing option.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama defensive back Chuck McDonald III (19) makes a tackle on Texas A&M running back KJ Edwards (0) at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M Needs Its Freshman Running Back

The Aggies travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to face South Carolina on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. With the season reaching an important point, getting Edwards back into the rotation would be a welcome development.

Still, his comments did not establish that he is completely recovered or guarantee that he will play. His day-by-day approach suggests Texas A&M is prioritizing his recovery rather than rushing him back.

For now, the biggest takeaway is that Edwards remains focused on getting better and preparing for the next opportunity. Whether that translates into a meaningful workload against the Gamecocks remains to be seen.

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