Texas A&M's Season Has Reached a Point Where Results Matter More Than Promises

Texas A&M entered 2026 expecting to compete for championships. With four games remaining, the Aggies are instead trying to figure out whether they’ll even qualify for a bowl game.

That isn’t where Mike Elko expected to be in his third season, and there isn’t much reason to spend November discussing what might have happened under different circumstances. Texas A&M is 4-4, with one SEC victory against Arkansas and four conference defeats.

As such, the next month will be judged by results, not the explanations that follow them.

The Schedule Won’t Be Forgiving

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First comes South Carolina, which suddenly looks nothing like the team that was struggling a few weeks ago. The Gamecocks have won three straight, and LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns in Saturday’s 42-25 demolition of Oklahoma. Williams-Brice Stadium hasn’t been particularly friendly to Texas A&M lately, either. The Aggies lost their last two visits, including a 44-20 defeat in 2024, Elko’s first year with the program.

Tennessee arrives in College Station the following week with one of the SEC's stingiest defenses, allowing just 17.3 points per game. Considering how often the Aggies have struggled to move the football against competent defenses, that's a deeply uncomfortable matchup.

Oklahoma might represent the best chance to grab a victory. The Sooners have serious offensive issues of their own, but their defense is talented enough to turn a game against this version of Texas A&M into a day filled with punts and general misery.

Then there's Texas, coming to Kyle Field with its playoff ambitions likely hanging in the balance. The Longhorns have been considerably better than the criticism surrounding them might suggest, and they'll have plenty to play for on Black Friday.

Two Wins Should Be the Minimum

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four straight victories would make November feel better, but they wouldn't rewrite what happened in September and October. The Aggies were supposed to compete nationally this season. They've already fallen well short of that standard.

At this point, 2-2 is a reasonable minimum, and it wouldn't be a small accomplishment against these opponents. Six wins would secure bowl eligibility, while also requiring Texas A&M to beat at least one SEC opponent besides Arkansas. Anything less would mean ending the regular season with a losing record and precious little evidence that the program is moving in the right direction.

Beyond those victories, the evidence of improvement should be visible on the field. Texas A&M needs to finish a competitive game without its offense disappearing, something it failed to do at Alabama after entering the fourth quarter with a lead. Those changes need to appear against South Carolina and the teams that follow, not just in another postgame explanation.

A 6-6 finish wouldn't make 2026 successful. It would, however, give Elko something tangible to point toward when he starts talking about 2027. Right now, that would be more than the Aggies have earned.

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