Texas A&M Gets Good News on First Injury Report vs Miami for College Football Playoff

The Texas A&M Aggies are gearing up for their College Football Playoff debut against the Miami Hurricanes.

No. 7 Texas A&M will host No. 10 Miami on Saturday at Kyle Field in what's clearly one of the biggest games in program history.

And fortunately, the Aggies appear to be getting back three key players from injury in the process.

3 Texas A&M Aggies Listed on First Injury Report

Texas A&M Aggies safety Bryce Anderson celebrates after stopping a two-point conversion during the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas A&M has three players on the initial injury report, as running back Le'Veon Moss was listed as questionable while safety Bryce Anderson and linebacker Scooby Williams are both probable.

All three players, each of whom is a starter at their respective positions, have missed multiple games this season.

Miami listed four players on its injury report. Linebacker Malik Bryant is out and wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw is doubtful while defensive backs Damari Brown (questionable) and Keionte Scott (probable) appear in line to play.

Moss has missed the past six games due to injury, as he last played in the win over Florida on Oct. 11. He finished the regular season with 70 carries for 389 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season, he suffered a torn ACL and MCL, forcing the team to be extra cautious with him this time around with the ankle ailment in hopes of a return for the postseason.

Williams, who walked on Senior Day, has not suited up since the win over the LSU Tigers on Oct. 25. Even in limited action during the regular season, Williams still had an impact, posting 18 total tackles (eight solo), one sack, one forced fumble and an interception.

As for Anderson, he appears set to make his return to the field after suffering a scary-looking injury in the win over Notre Dame back in September. He had to be taken off on a stretcher but fortunately avoided anything serious.

It's likely he could have returned at some point during the regular season but Texas A&M elected to utilize his redshirt. Playing in the College Football Playoff will not impact his eligibility.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko had previously been playing coy when discussing the injury status of Moss and others but the first report now

“We’re kind of in wait-and-see mode on that one," Elko said of Moss on Monday. "So, we'll see where that one goes."

Texas A&M and Miami will kick off from College Station on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.