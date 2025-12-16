Trio of Texas A&M Impact Players Trending Toward Return From Injury

Despite boasting an 11-1 record and establishing themselves as one of the most complete teams in the nation, the Texas A&M Aggies have struggled with injuries in the 2025 season, including three of their key players on both the offensive and defensive side of the line of scrimmage.

Running back Le'Veon Moss (ankle), linebacker Scooby Williams (ankle), and safety Bryce Anderson (head) have all missed massive chunks of the campaign, but thanks to the depth of the A&M team at all positions, their absences have not put any sort of damper on the team's production.

But now, as the Maroon and White gear up to host the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes for the first round of the College Football Playoff, those absences could soon vanish.

Moss, Anderson, Williams Seen Running Drills At Practice

During the portion of Texas A&M's morning practice that was open to the media on Tuesday, all three players were seen in pads and actively taking part in drills with their respective positions, hinting at a potential return to the gridiron should the coaches see fit.

Texas A&M Aggies safety Bryce Anderson (1) kneels prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In fact, during one portion, Elko could audibly be heard telling the media to "get their cameras ready" as Moss prepared to take a rep out of the backfield during the drills.

Le’Veon Moss (8) takes a hand off during practice. pic.twitter.com/OgF3iFtW5J — Aaron Raley (@AJRaley03) December 16, 2025

Moss has missed the past six games with a left ankle injury suffered during the Aggies' win over the Florida Gators last October, and despite Elko's speculation that he would return during the regular season, he has not been seen on the playing field since.

However, the coach has since addressed any question about Moss' status with "he's great" or "we'll see," which included yesterday when Elko said that the team would still have to wait and see how Moss progresses throughout the week before determining his status for Miami on Saturday.

“We’re kind of in wait-and-see mode on that one," Elko said. "So, we'll see where that one goes."

Scooby Williams originally suffered his ankle injury shortly after securing an interception in the Aggies' win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back in September, missed three games, then returned for action during the wins against the Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers, and now has yet to be seen since the victory in Baton Rouge.

Bryce Anderson suffered a scary head injury during the Notre Dame game, and he has not suited up for the team ever since.

The Aggies and Hurricanes kick off from Kyle Field in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.