Texas A&M Has Become the Team It Never Expected To Be

College Station, we have a problem.

The Texas A&M Aggies started the 2026 season with the highest hopes the program has held since the days of Johnny Manziel, hopes of a return to the College Football Playoff and perhaps an even deeper run at a national championship.

Now, a little over a month in, and now we're not even entirely sure if a bowl game is even in the works for after the season's end.

That is truly how south this season has gone after just six games.

Where Has Texas A&M Went Wrong?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half of the first-round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The past two seasons, it has typically been the later half of the season that has particularly been the most damning for the Aggies.

But in 2026, things are getting sour in the early going for Mike Elko's team, even during their season opener against Missouri State that they won 50-0.

The first thing that sticks out is the fact that A&M is operating with brand new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Holmon Wiggins, a long-time wide receivers coach that formerly served under Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide, is in his first full year as the sole offensive coordinator, and it would make sense to explain why the A&M passing attack has been the heavy part of the offense as of late.

The rushing attack faltered heavily against the Missouri Tigers last Saturday, with the team only putting up 29 yards on 23 attempts, with a nine-yard rush by Rueben Owens serving as the team's largest running play.

Not to mention, Texas A&M is working with an almost entirely new offensive line, with center Mark Nabou the only returning member of last year's line.

And then there is Marcel Reed.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide open receivers failing to get the ball because of under or overthrown passes, the number of touchdown passes and interceptions are the exact same thing, not to mention the abysmal 45.5 quarterback rating that he currently possesses, easily one of the worst in the nation.

His decision-making under pressure has been faulty at best, and there simply hasn't been the same level of dynamic play that many are used to seeing from Reed.

Many believed that a full offseason of work after the season that the Aggies put together last year would put Marcel in a better position to lead the team. Instead, it seems to be going in the other direction now.

Isaiah Horton does possess a raw skill set at receiver, but with the way this season has gone, the question now arises as to whether or not the skills that KC Concepcion brought last year were just that much better?

Mario Craver has shown in the current slate that he is still able to produce the same way that he was at the start of last year, but he's also been playing through a few injuries, according to head coach Mike Elko.

The defense has still held strong for the most part in their first year under defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill, and the biggest improvement for Texas A&M from last year has easily been placekicker David Olano, who is literally having a perfect season right now.

But if the offense is going to be heading this direction for the rest of the season with at least no attempt to see what Brady Hart has at quarterback, then it might be time to start digging into the gameplan for the 2027 season here before too long.

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