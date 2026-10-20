Texas A&M Needs to Show It Can Win Without Perfect Quarterback Play

For Texas A&M football, the quarterback position has been under the most scrutiny halfway through the 2026 season. After starting in the top 10 of the AP Poll, the Aggies have had a fall from grace with just a 4-3 record and quarterback Marcel Reed having some of the worst games of his career, including at least one interception in three different Southeastern Conference games.

While a level of blame certainly falls on the man slinging the rock itself, Reed has had a relatively tough sledding in all departments, losing his NFL-caliber offensive line from a season ago and working through injuries throughout his wide receiver corps, to name a few. But with signs of improvement against, albeit, the Citadel, the Aggies must prove that they can win without Reed playing at the top of his game.

A stout crew of young running backs, shuffling along the offensive line, and a solid backup choice with Brady Hart waiting for his shot, A&M has the tools to take a shot at an upset win without a perfect passer rating every game. But how will they do it?

An Established Run

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) celebrates after scoreing a touchdown with tight end Richie Anderson III (84) during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is necessary to take the Aggies' stellar numbers against the Citadel with a grain of salt, especially as an FCS opponent. But regardless, high praise is justly awarded to the trio of young running backs that took the game over from the beginning. Starting off with true sophomore Jamarion Morrow, the Memphis native posted a career day of three touchdowns and 54 yards, and it's performances like that which make the difference for a struggling quarterback like Reed.

The sensational rookie tandem of Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards accounted for 170 yards on the ground as well, making them the perfect cogs in the Maroon and White running machine. If the Aggies can keep their quarterback supported on the ground, it won't be as necessary for him to play hero ball every game, but with running efficiency comes the next subject of support: the offensive line.

Critical Remodeling

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) blocks during the second half against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sending players to the NFL is generally a great sign of a quality program, but it's liable to cause trouble if the right pieces aren't available to fill the void. Such was the case for the Aggies, who sent four of their starters to the big leagues and are now stuck replacing them. Thanks to injuries and poor fits, head coach Mike Elko and his staff have moved pieces around and may have a winning recipe to give Reed and the running backs an edge.

Home-grown talent makes up three of 2026's starters, with true freshman Sam Roseborough the latest to get in on the action. Before him was right tackle Lamont Rogers, a massive former five-star prospect who is learning what it means to be an SEC blocker. If the Aggies are going to make a run at redemption, it'll be up to the Maroon Goons to take care of their quarterback and open some lanes for the running game.

Playcalling and Field Position

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) can’t hang onto the pass as Texas A&M Aggies safety Bravion Rogers (19) defends during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sting of losing all-conference utility man Terry Bussey has cost the Aggies their Swiss Army knife, and filling his role has been a difficult task. But if they want to give their struggling quarterback a competitive advantage, having a shorter field could be the way to get the offense its mojo back. In Bussey's absence, new returners like Morrow and even safety Bravion Rogers have found success in returning kicks, the latter of which having a 42-yard return against the Citadel.

Should the Aggies juice up their return game, it will open the door for offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins to give Reed an easier but efficient path to the end zone. While its matchups against Arkansas and the Citadel were outmatched from the get-go, A&M's simple game plan and playbook were the key to success, and that could be the difference in upsetting an SEC title contender.

Defensive Difference

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain (11) celebrates after a tackle against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A defense alone can win a football game 2-0, and while nearly impossible for the Aggies going forward, the point is that a strong defense can take the pressure off the offense to win in a shootout. Therefore, defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill and Elko will have their hands full with some great SEC offenses upcoming, but strong performances can really go the distance.

To do it, however, A&M will need to get the quarterback more often, as it has just five sacks after a school record in the same category a season ago. Takeaways have been an added weapon to their defense, and keeping that running will make all the difference in pitching more shutouts.

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