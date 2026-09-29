Texas A&M Has Reached a Point Where Everything Has to Change

The Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in a tough place through the first four weeks of the season, standing at a 2-2 record, a 0-2 hole in the SEC following their ugly 35-6 blowout loss to the LSU Tigers. Texas A&M now finds itself unranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Aggies headed into the season with College Football Playoff expectations and as a dark horse contender for the national championship; however, now just four weeks into the season, all of those expectations appear to be out the window and almost impossible to achieve.

Texas A&M still has plenty of challenges left on its SEC schedule, and if the current run of the Aggies continues, the season could spiral negatively very quickly if it doesn't get back to a style of play that made them successful.

Texas A&M Needs to Take a Long Look in the Mirror

LSU Tigers Edge Princewell Umanmielen 1, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Aggies rolled through their first two nonconference games of the season; however, with the start of SEC play against the Kentucky Wildcats, head coach Mike Elko's squad has struggled to develop a strong and physical identity, as they have in the past.

During Elko's tenure in College Station, the Aggies have prided themselves on being physical and winning in the trenches on both sides of the ball; however, that has not happened in Texas A&M's last two games.

The Wildcats ran all over the Texas A&M defensive line, as Kentucky ran for over 150 yards and two touchdowns. At times, the Wildcats' offensive line moved the Aggies' defensive front at will, while not generating as much pressure as they had before.

And in their loss to the Tigers, the trenches were another battle lost for the Aggies. LSU's defensive line pressured quarterback Marcel Reed all night and brought him down four times, and the offensive line did not get much push up front, being held to under 100 yards rushing.

While the Tigers' offensive line wasn't disrupted much by the Aggies' defensive line, LSU's offense generated over 500 yards of total offense, over 300 in the air, and 194 yards on the ground.

The Aggies need to get back to controlling the line of scrimmage, which was one of the biggest keys to their success in 2025.

The season can quickly derail for the Aggies as they face four currently ranked teams on their schedule and with the way Texas A&M has been playing, the unranked tests of South Carolina and Oklahoma could be tough matchups.

And in order for the Aggies to unlock any glimmer of hope for the remainder of the regular season and keep those preseason expectations with some life, Elko will need to get his squad back to a physical style of play that allows them to dictate a game and not their opponent.

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