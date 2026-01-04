Texas A&M Hosting Heavyweight Defender Out of the ACC

The 2026 offseason is set to shake up Texas A&M football in a big way, as the Aggies are set to lose many key starters on the defensive line. Consensus All-American defensive end Cashius Howell will spearhead the Maroon and White movement into the NFL, but the defensive tackle position will take a heavy loss as well.

The tandem of defensive tackles Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim made the interior line an inhospitable place for scrambling quarterbacks, helping boost to a historic sack rate. Therefore, the Aggies will need to address this loss quickly and decisively.

Therefore, Clemson transfer Stephiylan Green presents himself as an ideal candidate to be the next great Aggie defender on the interior line. Let's take a look at what the young man from Georgia brings to the table as he is set to visit on Jan. 6.

In Search of Green-er Pastures

Clemson defensive end Stephiylan Green (90) during Clemson football 2025 practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, S.C. Friday, August 1, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Green, the Aggies would be grabbing a defender who could make an immediate impact from the interior defensive line. While the 2026 recruiting cycle consists of plenty of defensive talent, a skilled veteran would pay dividends as the rookies adjust to the next level of football.

The defensive system under head coach Mike Elko has rewarded the defensive tackle position with sacks and playing time, something that had been in short supply in years past. In fact, the defensive tackle group picked up an impressive 7.5 sacks in 2025.

Green would fit right in with an enforcer-type build of six-foot-four and 290 pounds, and with the developmental coaching staff that A&M has, he could be a star in the Southeastern Conference. All he needs is a place to start.

Clemson started off the season in preseason top-5 rankings, but with so little emphasis on utilizing the transfer portal, the Tigers spiraled into a 7-6 record to finish the season. Therefore, Green is on the hunt for a new home, where he will visit LSU, USC and Miami in addition to A&M.

The arms race for the best portal players is a cutthroat business, where colleges all across the country are in a competition to poach away the best talent. However, Elko and Co. have shown their ability to assess players and develop them into stars. Look no further than Howell and wide receiver KC Concepcion, who are both slated to be top-50 draft picks.

Ultimately, it will come down to fit for Green, and the Aggies have all the resources available for a player to compete for championships; it's just a matter of time before everything comes together with the right combination of players and staff.