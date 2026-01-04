Texas A&M Hosting Two Experienced Edge Rushers for Visit

For any football team to be successful, winning the line of scrimmage is very important. In order for that to happen, the defensive line has to be good. The group up front plays a huge role in the result of the game.

The Texas A&M Aggies understand that, and they are looking to build the D-line back up for 2026. The Aggies have already lost two edge rushers in sophomore Rylan Kennedy and freshman Solomon Williams to the transfer portal. Getting a pass rush is a must.

A&M is currently having two experienced defensive ends make visits this weekend. They are Jalen Thompson and Jonathan Maldonado.

Pass Rushers to College Station

Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, right, tackles Rutgers' Kyle Monangai during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies are getting two visits from edge rushers who have plenty of experience to immediately make an impact. Thompson is currently a junior transferring from Michigan State, where he played 10 games in 2025. He has great size at 6-foot-3 and 260 lbs. The Detroit, Michigan native had 29 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in the most active year of his career.

He will have one more year of eligibility remaining and the Aggies hope that will be in College Station. Thompson was a key member of the Spartans' defensive line and put up 65 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble in three seasons. He seems to make an impact on the field as a two-year letter winner who also received Academic All-Big Ten. Thompson was a three-star recruit entering college.

Maldonado is also a junior transferring from Nevada, where he played all 12 games. This was a strong season for Monrovia, California native, as he racked up five sacks, 38 total tackles, one interception, and a touchdown.

Oct 26, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Jonathan Maldonado (95) shoves Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) out of bounds during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Maldonado is also an imposing figure at 6-foot-6 and 233 lbs, and scored an impressive 85.8 pass rush grade according to PFF. The Aggies would definitely be interested in him being in a conference like the SEC, where size plays a big part.

He could become the likely replacement for star defensive end Cashius Howell, the SEC defensive player of the year, who declared for the NFL draft. He also came from a smaller program and wreaked havoc at the highest collegiate level. Maldonado was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

Both players did not experience much success with their respective programs in 2025. A&M would hope they would be interested in taking the Aggies further into the College Football Playoff after a historic 11-2 season.