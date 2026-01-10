Texas A&M Hosting Top Transfer Portal WR on his First Visit

Texas A&M is continuing to weight their options at the wide receiver position. Head Coach Mike Elko's patience in the portal with this position arrays confidence that he will bring in some top dawgs.

Late Friday night, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton will be taking his first transfer portal visit with the Texas A&M Aggies. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Former Alabama star wide receiver Isaiah Horton is set to visit Texas A&M, sources tell @CBSSports.



Will be the first visit for Horton, who ranks as the second-best wide receiver and ninth-best overall player to enter the transfer portal this cycle. pic.twitter.com/atYsOunBWM — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 10, 2026

Horton is viewed as a premier pass catcher in college football who many thought, would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. The red-shirt junior decided to enter the transfer portal and his first visit being in College Station, is an encouraging sign for Aggie fans.

Horton has a stature of 6,4 208 pounds. He is tall and his physicality is hidden because he plays smaller on film. A wide receiver like Horton who can get yards after catch on shorter throws, instead of being a high ball merchant, is scary for opposing defenses to attempt guarding.

Starting his career at Miami in 2022, Horton did not get to play until 2023. His first two eligible season at Miami were solid. He caught passes from, NFL first overall draft pick, quarterback Cam Ward.

Horton knows how to find good quarterback play so when Ward left Miami, he transferred to Alabama to play with Ty Simpson. Simpson was not proven yet but I'm sure the program and Horton knew they had a premier quarterback.

Horton's 2025 season was his best so far. He had 42 receptions, 511 yards, and 8 touchdowns. Alabama opened a new side of Horton's game being a redzone threat.

It seems like Horton has a knack for finding great quarterback play where he plays. If he comes to the Aggies, he is placing his trust in Marcel Reed. This is a great sign for Aggies fans who were skeptical of Reed's capabilities after a rough finish last season.

After re-signing last week, Texas A&M is continuing to let Reed captain the ship. The benefits of this decision go further than just taking snaps. The respect that Reed commands, as the leader of the program, influences transfer portal talent to make efforts toward being an Aggie. Elko knew this and Texas A&M has outperformed every other team in the portal since Reeds' signing.

What will Isaiah Horton bring to the Aggies?

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton runs the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

If Horton ends up committing to Texas A&M, all aspects of the program brighten because a high caliber player used his last year of eligibility to play for the Aggies.

Horton is the type of wide receiver that the Aggies have not seen play alongside Reed. KC Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Ashton Bethel-Roman are all smaller receivers. This is why the Aggies played shorter route trees and screens in most of their offensive playbook in 2025.

Newly elevated offensive coordinator, Holmon Wiggins, will have a new playbook and new gadgets to play around with.

Horton is versatile so Texas A&M can use him similar to what Reed is used to, or he can play outside the numbers and be a legitimate jump ball threat.

Will the Aggies Continue to cook in the transfer portal and sign Horton? If so, the offense has new life to breath in many different facets of offensive development for 2026.