Texas A&M Aggies Decorate 1st Round in Recent Mock Draft

A marker of a successful college football coach is the ability to develop talent. With Jimbo Fisher (2018–23) at the helm, the Texas A&M Aggies produced just one first-round pick. Despite success as a recruiter, the talent development pipeline was often lackluster.

However, things are turning around under head coach Mike Elko. The Aggies had three top-75 players drafted in 2025, but could they clear that total in the first round this season? According to a recent mock draft by CBS Sports, Texas A&M could have its busiest Day 1 in over a decade.

Could 3 Texas A&M Aggies Go in the First Round?

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a mock draft written by CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards on Feb. 16, three Aggies went in the first round. This would be the first time since 2014 that Texas A&M has produced three first-round picks in the same draft, when it had tackle Jake Matthews (No. 6), wide receiver Mike Evans (No. 7) and quarterback Johnny Manziel (No. 22).

In his mock draft, Edwards took three Aggies in the first round, all coming off the board within an 11-pick span. Edge rusher Cashius Howell went 19th to the Carolina Panthers, while guard Chase Bisontis was drafted 22nd by the Los Angeles Chargers. Wide receiver KC Concepcion went 29th to the Los Angeles Rams, matching an Aggie with each team in the City of Angels.

Howell, a talented pass rusher with some size concerns that cloud his projection at the next level, would be an interesting fit with Carolina. He would team up with former teammate Nic Scourton, who played ahead of Howell in 2024 before being drafted 51st.

Scourton was solid as a rookie and helped Carolina improve from one of the worst defenses in the NFL to the league average. However, they have had fewer than 35 sacks in each of the last three seasons; adding one of college football’s premier sack artists (27.0 career sacks) should help with that.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bisontis, meanwhile, would add talent to the interior of an offensive line that is desperate for protection. The Texas A&M guard recorded a PFF pass-blocking grade of 70.7 while starting 12 games at left guard.

The Chargers had a pass-blocking grade of 49.7 as a team, with fourth-year starting guard Zion Johnson struggling mightily. Bisontis would be one piece of the puzzle of keeping quarterback Justin Herbert upright, but it would be a strong start for L.A. as it looks to protect its franchise cornerstone. Bistonis's would be easier as well with Joe Alt at left tackle.

Joining Bisontis at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is Concepcion, who was drafted at the bottom of the first round by the Rams. Capitalizing on reigning MVP Matthew Stafford’s window as the starting quarterback, this would form one of the most dangerous pass-catching trios in the NFL.

Concepcion would fill in as the slot receiver, with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams doing damage on the outside. He could also fill in for Adams after his contract expires, with the potential to serve as a flanker with Nacua dominating defensive attention.

Texas A&M has had three first-round picks in the same draft twice: 1994 and 2014. Regardless of whether it happens again in 2026, it is a sign of the talent development the program has exemplified over the last couple of seasons.