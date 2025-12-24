Two weeks. That is all that remains in the 2025 NFL season, and teams started playing like it in Week 16.

The Seattle Seahawks came back from a 16-point deficit to keep their No. 1 seed in the NFC alive against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up their second straight NFC East title with a win over the Washington Commanders, and the San Francisco 49ers all but dashed the Indianapolis Colts' playoff hopes with stellar performances by running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle.

As for the Texas A&M Aggies in the league, one is still on the verge of history, while another looks to continue to trend his team towards the postseason.

Texas A&M's Stars in Week 16

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after losing his helmet on a play during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Myles Garrett and Trayveon Williams, Cleveland Browns

Yeah, that's the face many people make watching Myles Garrett play football.

Garrett teamed up with Alex Wright to each get half of a sack on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, bring Garrett just half a sack shy of the NFL record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2001 and T.J. Watt in 2021, all with two games still remaining in the season.

It's long been known that Garrett is one of, if not the best defensive options in the game, but after the season he has put together in 2025, it could be time to start including him in all-time great talks and also start talking about his inclusion in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Oh, yeah. Running back Trayveon Williams. Remember him? A&M's single-season rushing yards leader? He was reunited with his former college teammate when the Browns signed him a couple of weeks ago, and he showed up on Sunday, leading the team with 38 receiving yards on four catches and also adding 17 more yards on the ground.

For a back that has bounced between the practice squads most of his professional career, it was a nice sight to see that the former A&M star could still produce at a somewhat high level.

Despite the two Aggies' production, the Bills squeaked out of Cleveland with a 23-20 win.

Jahdae Walker, Chicago Bears

The rookie A&M receiver finally got his first big moment on the big stage, catching a six-yard touchdown from Bears quarterback Caleb Williams with just 24 seconds left in the game to cap off a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter by Chicago, sending the game to overtime in what ended up being a 22-16 win for the team over the Green Bay Packers.

Walker was wide open in the back corner of the end zone, and he celebrated his first professional score with style, Jubi Slide and all.

CALEB WILLIAMS TD TO JAHDAE WALKER



GBvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/BWav3hisrZ — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yardage wise, Evans wasn't nearly as productive as he was last week in his 132-yard rampage, only scoring 31 yards on five catches, but he did find the end zone for the first time in three months as he caught a one-yard score from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

However, it still wasn't enough for a Bucs victory as the Carolina Panthers kicked a late field goal for a 23-20 win and to take over first place in the NFC South.

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane was his typical elite self against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, carrying the rock 15 times for 81 yards and a 48-yard scamper for a score in the first quarter, while also catching three passes for nine yards through the air.

Unfortunately, the same could not be said for the Dolphins as a whole, as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reminded everyone why he's one of the league's best, recording 309 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in Cincy's 45-21 win.