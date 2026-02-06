Myles Garrett Wins Second Defensive Player of the Year Award With Historic Season

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

This is the second time the Cleveland star has won the award, as he was previously named DPOY in 2023. He also earned his fifth first-team All-Pro and seventh Pro Bowl bids this season.

Garrett notably broke the NFL’s single season sack record with 23 this past season. He took until the final quarter of the Browns’ last game of the year to get his record-breaking 23rd sack by taking down Joe Burrow. Garrett was stuck at 22 sacks for a couple of games heading into the last game of the year.

MYLES GARRETT TAKES HOME HIS SECOND DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD 😤 pic.twitter.com/a0ibk6e1Pq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2026

Once Garrett notched that record-breaking sack, it was pretty clear, if it hadn’t been before, that he’d win the DPOY.

Garrett tied his career-high with 60 tackles, then hit career-highs with 43 solo tackles, 33 tackles for loss (which led the NFL last season) and 39 quarterback hits.

