Texas A&M is Already Impressing Top 2029 QB Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies have had a ton of success on the 2027 recruiting trail and are on pace for the No. 1 class this cycle. Mike Elko and staff have landed commitments from some of the top players in the country and are building what looks like a championship-level roster for the foreseeable future.

Texas A&M has also started to build a foundation in the 2028 class with a commitment from three-star edge rusher Chance Archangel.

But the Aggies are not stopping there. Texas A&M has already started to impress one of the best players in the 2029 class, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if Elko eventually secures another major recruiting win.

2029 QB Ty Snell Impressed by Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the best passer in the 2029 class, quarterback Ty Snell has already been fielding offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Texas A&M. Given that the 2029 cycle remains in the somewhat distant future, Snell, like many of the other top recruits in his class, is still unranked, but it's a safe bet that he'll be a five-star player before beginning his college career.

Snell has quickly taken notice of what the Aggies have done on the recruiting trail. And as a product of elite Allen High School in Texas, the opportunity to stay in his home state could be enticing, especially when factoring in the recruiting strength Texas A&M's new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

"They're going to keep on stacking and stacking as they keep going," Snell said of Texas A&M, per TexAgs.

Snell has also received offers from teams like Ohio State, LSU, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Texas Tech, Florida State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Auburn, Louisville, South Carolina, Pitt, Houston, Arkansas, TCU, Mississippi State and many more.

Other Players Texas A&M Has Offered in 2029 Class

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the 2029 class is not Texas A&M's focus at this point, the Aggies have still made a handful of notable offers.

Other 2029 quarterbacks Texas A&M has offered include Ryder Flugence and Logan Lucero along with wide receiver Jairus Ingram, Zach Williams, Maddox Porter, Rush Williams and SMU commit Sukora Cooper Jr. among many others.

After the 2027 class is complete, Texas A&M will shift gears into building out its 2028 class, but that will hardly stop the Aggies from potentially having an aggressive pursuit of Snell.

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