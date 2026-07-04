The Last Time Texas A&M Had This Much Hype, Here's What Happened

One thing about Texas A&M, the 12th Man has always, and will always, believe in the vision and potential of its team.

This upcoming season, however, hosts a level of hype that has expanded from the small town of College Station to the entire nation. The issue is, we've seen this excitement surrounding the Aggies before, and it didn't end well.

Following an unbelievable season under head coach Mike Elko, which ended in an 11-2 record and the program's first-ever playoff berth, the Aggies have proven themselves worthy of national championship chatter among college football fans. Then, the Maroon and White brought in elite talent from both their high school recruiting class and the transfer portal, setting up the 2026 season to be next level.

Unfortunately, Texas A&M and 12th Man know a very similar tale from not too long ago that ended in anything but a storybook ending. What started with a great season and a next-level recruiting class ended in a losing record and a nation full of disappointed fans. The real question is, what is different about this year for the Aggies?

The Perfect Storm of 2022

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) receives a pass from quarterback Haynes King (not pictured) for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports

In 2020, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M finished the season 9-1 in what would ultimately be the shortened pandemic version of the college football season. The season finale was a beautiful Orange Bowl victory, and though the 2021 season would turn out to be mediocre at best, the Aggies carried the momentum into 2022 recruiting.

Texas A&M had an unbelievable recruiting class, finishing with the number one class in the nation, and high hopes for the 2022 season. Fisher and his squad were set up exactly like Elko and his squad are now to have an amazing season, but 2022 slapped Texas A&M across the face.

The Aggies started the highly anticipated 2022 season ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll, and finished with an extremely disappointing 5-7 record. Instead of the postseason playoff berth that the country believed the Aggies would receive, they would instead pay off Fisher's contract in a catastrophic turn of events, costing Texas A&M a record-shattering $77.6 million buyout.

This season simply proved that preseason hype has no effect on a team's winning capabilities, but how does this upcoming season differ?

First of all, Texas A&M made it very clear by its firing of Fisher that this was a coaching error, and Elko already has a much better reputation with the team and the 12th Man.

Second, the Aggies did have a buffer between their great season and their No. 1 recruiting class that they won't have this year.

If history repeats itself, the Fightin' Farmers will be mediocre at the worst, but there is no doubt that this team is more talented and led by a more respectable coaching staff than the 2022 season.

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