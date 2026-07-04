Why Nobody is Talking About Texas A&M's Playoff Potential

The Texas A&M Aggies showed the country last season that they are a team on the rise in the national title race after securing the program's first-ever College Football Playoff berth. In two years under head coach Mike Elko, the Aggies have been one game away from a spot in the SEC Championship.

However, college football fans still have their doubts about what Texas A&M can do next season and beyond. For a program that hasn't won a national title since 1939, some of these concerns have their merit.

But whether it's justified or not, some of this doubt is centered around the perception of Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed. Despite a Heisman Trophy-level season for much of the 2025 campaign, the lasting impression he left in the final few games of the year is making some college football fans put a cap on what the Aggies can achieve in 2026.

Fans Still Have Doubts About Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed's final four games of the year are what fans remember most. He threw six interceptions and lost a fumble against six passing touchdowns.

In the sports world, it's constantly a "what have you done for me lately?" approach, and Reed certainly didn't perform his best during the most critical points of Texas A&M's 2025 season.

In the Aggies' last four games of last season, which included the first round of the College Football Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes, Reed hardly looked like the player that had Texas A&M in legit championship conversations in the eight games prior.

Sure, Reed helped lead the biggest comeback in program history against South Carolina, but his poor play in the first half of that game is why Texas A&M found itself in a 30-3 hole at halftime against arguably the worst team in the SEC.

The following week, Reed played sparingly in what amounted to an exhibition game against Samford before the Aggies headed to Austin to face Texas in the regular season finale. Against the Longhorns, Reed led Texas A&M to a 10-3 halftime lead before throwing two game-sealing interceptions in the fourth quarter that led to the Aggies' first loss of the season.

In the 10-3 loss to Miami, Reed hardly looked like himself. Poor mechanics and decision making along with accuracy issues contributed to a season-low scoring output. It certainly didn't help that his elite offensive line gave up a season-high seven sacks against Miami's talented pass rush.

Until Reed proves that he can help the Aggies rise to the occasion in the biggest moments, fans will continue to have their doubt about what Texas A&M's ability to contend for a national title next season.

Fortunately, new opportunities await in 2026.

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