Texas A&M WR Continues Thriving in New Role

KC Concepcion has not only been elite on the offense, he has also been electric on special teams.

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies have been outstanding this season, as they are 8-0 on the season for the first time since 1992. In just the second year of Mike Elko, he has completely turned around the Aggies.

A big part of the change for Texas A&M has been the offense, as Marcel Reed has gotten more comfortable on his passing game. Another key part has been many transfers, including wide receiver duo KC Concepcion and Mario Craver.

Concepcion has been no short of excellent this season as he currently leads the team in touchdowns with seven. He has put up 545 receiving yards on the season, averging 15.1 yards per catch. The transfer from NC State has also been utilized on special teams too, as a punt returner.

Stepping Into A New Role

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This season, Elko has put Concepcion into the special teams unit, as he has served as a punt returner, picking up vital yards for the Aggies, including two punt-return touchdowns on the season.

Through eight games, Concepcion ranks in second place in the conference in average yards gained per punt with 22.07. He has been able to pick up 309 yards during his time on special teams, with two touchdowns in games against UTSA and LSU.

In the Aggies' most recent win against LSU, Concepcion was phenomenal as he had three vital receptions, including a touchdown from Reed that put the Aggies up early in the game. The most impressive part of his game though was on special teams, as he picked up 132 yards during three punt returns, including a 79-yard return touchdown that opened up the second half for Texas A&M.

Concepcion is the other member of Texas A&M's elite wide receiver duo with Mario Craver, who leads the Aggies in receiving yards this season with 716 yards. The two have been the turnaround for the Aggies' offense, both transferring this season from NC State and Mississippi State, respectively.

Last season, the Aggie wide receivers struggled, yet this season they have been the heart of the offense as Concepcion, Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman and many other guys have stepped up in big moments and have made big catches to lead the Aggie offense.

Heading into Missouri next week, Concepcion needs to continue to be dominant in the special teams game, as he continues to get open on the field as a wide receiver, pulling in many touchdowns for the Aggies.

