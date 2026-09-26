Texas A&M entered last weekend believing its defense was one of the things it could rely on when everything else became difficult.

That confidence was understandable considering the identity Mike Elko has tried to establish during his time in College Station, with physicality becoming one of the defining characteristics of what the Aggies want to be.

Against Kentucky, however, that identity disappeared for long stretches as the Wildcats challenged Texas A&M in the trenches, using their offensive multiplicity to keep the defense uncomfortable throughout the game.

“Obviously, (Saturday) wasn’t up to the standard that we want it to be,” Elko said. “The challenge on us now is to respond.”

Texas A&M Has to Rediscover Its Identity

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) celebrates after intercepting a pass running it back for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky presented problems in several different ways, but perhaps the most concerning part for Texas A&M was how often the Aggies failed to impose themselves physically.

That has rarely been how Elko wants his defense to look, and LSU now provides an opportunity to find out whether last weekend was simply an uncharacteristic performance or evidence of something more concerning.

The challenge will look different than it did against Kentucky, but it will not necessarily be any easier. LSU has the ability to stress Texas A&M in different ways — most notably with Sam Leavitt's legs and his ability to extend plays — which places even more importance on the Aggies being able to adjust without losing the physicality that is supposed to provide the foundation of their defense.

“We have a lot of pride on how we play defense here and I think we will rise to the challenge,” Elko said.

Aggies Defense Could Decide the Game

Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) after the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The importance of that response becomes even greater when considering the questions surrounding Texas A&M’s offense.

If the Aggies can't consistently move the football in Baton Rouge, the defense may have to be the unit that keeps the game under control long enough for the offense to find its footing. Allowing LSU to dictate the game and forcing Texas A&M into a situation where it has to consistently chase points would place considerably more pressure on an offense that has already shown it can struggle when things are not going according to plan.

That would not be ideal, to say the least.

Elko believes his team will respond. But Tiger Stadium provides about as difficult an environment as possible to prove him right. Another poor Saturday could send this season spiraling, something absolutely nobody in College Station believed all but 30 days ago.

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