Texas A&M Lands Defensive Tackle Out of ACC Via Transfer Portal

As the Texas A&M Aggies still try to muscle through the pain of their premature exit from the College Football Playoff at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes, they move forward to plan the 2026 season, and the transfer portal has helped the team greatly in that area.

And on Monday morning, the portal worked in A&M's favor again, landing defensive tackle CJ Mims from the North Carolina Tar Heels, as announced by Chris Hummer of 247Sports and CBS Sports.

Mims' decision comes shortly after paying College Station a visit, and only two days after announcing that he was entering the transfer portal.

Texas A&M Lands DT CJ Mims From North Carolina

The junior out of New Bern, North Carolina, played in all 12 contests and started in nine, notching 42 total tackles and two sacks for the Tar Heels in the 2025 season, finishing 4-8 in their first season under legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 2025 was Mim's lone season with Michael Jordan's alma mater.

Mims' season-high in tackles was five, achieved four times throughout the year against the Clemson Tigers, Stanford Cardinal, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and NC State Wolfpack.

The defensive lineman is commitment number 16 for Mike Elko and the Aggies since the portal opened on January 2, and plenty of time still remains for the Maroon and White to work their magic before it closes this Friday, the 16th.

Prior to his time in Chapel Hill, Mims tallied 37 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 12 total quarterback pressures, and two forced fumbles with the East Carolina Pirates.

Many would consider Mims North Carolina's best pass-rushing option in terms of defensive tackles, proving this as a prime pickup for the Texas A&M Aggies as they continue to fill holes left by both the transfer portal and the NFL draft, which snatched up Albert Regis from A&M after his collegiate eligibility expired.

Entering his senior year of collegiate competition, Mims brings a sense of experience and leadership that Regis possessed and that the defensive line in College Station desperately needs.

Mims' signing with the Ags comes just one day after the school was unsuccessful in landing Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, who had originally committed to the team back in high school, but were able to bring Alabama Crimson Tide wideout Isaiah Horton to Aggieland.

With the moves the Aggies are making in the portal, a second straight CFP appearance could easily be in the works eight months before the season gets underway.

An appearance that would surely last longer than the first round.