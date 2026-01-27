Where Texas A&M Stands in PFF’s Way Too-Early Top 25

Texas A&M football finished the 2025 season ranked No. 8 in the country after a special year came to an early end. The Aggies made their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, but lost in the first round at home in Kyle Field to eventual national runner-up Miami (FL).

It seemed as if this might be a season to remember for A&M after the historic 11-0 start. The Aggies were ranked as high as No. 3 in the country from Week 9, but dropped down to No. 7 in Week 15 after their 27-17 upset loss in Austin to the Texas Longhorns. That ended A&M’s SEC Championship hopes and the undefeated season.

The Aggies lost to the Hurricanes 10-3, and ended up No. 8 in the final rankings. Coach Mike Elko and the crew look to take the next step in 2026 with some key starters returning as well as a stellar transfer portal class ranked fourth in the country according to On3. The way-too-early rankings have already been released by a variety of media outlets, and here is where Texas A&M is placed.

PFF Way Too-Early Top 25

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus released its early top 25 rankings last week after the national championship, and the Aggies were ranked No. 12 overall according to author Max Chadwick. Oregon was the No. 1 overall team, followed by rival Texas at No. 2. The current national champions, Indiana, slot in at No. 3.

In the short description for each of the teams, the Aggies' offense was in the spotlight. Now, junior wide receiver Mario Craver was mentioned as “one of the best wide receivers in college football.” Chadwick described quarterback Marcel Reed’s redshirt sophomore season as a “rollercoaster”, but said if Reed can be more consistent, A&M will be in the playoffs again.

The Aggies are just ahead of SEC rival Oklahoma at No. 13 and just behind LSU at No. 11. Other SEC teams ahead of A&M are Georgia at No. 6 and Ole Miss at No. 9. Trinidad Chambliss lost his lawsuit against the NCAA for a sixth season, so the Rebels might drop down more.

A key factor for A&M to be a true threat is if the offense can still be explosive, especially in big games, as the Aggies only scored three points against Miami. Former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton will be the new No. 1 receiver on the team, and the chemistry could be good with his friend Reed. The Aggies addressed a majority of their roster through the portal and further built up their defense.

Texas A&M could rise in these rankings and truly be a player in the SEC once the season starts. Elko has led this program back to relevance, and the team is capable of taking the next step.