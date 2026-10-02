Texas A&M LB Surprisingly Ruled Out vs. Arkansas

The Texas A&M Aggies are being hit with some surprising injury news before Saturday’s matchup at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

While the constant injuries at wide receiver have taken up most of the attention to begin the season, the Aggies will now be without a member of their defense for the rivalry game

Texas A&M freshman linebacker Tamarion Watkins has been ruled out against Arkansas due to an undisclosed, per the updated SEC injury report released Thursday evening. This comes as a surprise since he wasn’t listed on the initial injury report but is now out altogether.

Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver remains questionable as he deals with a left ankle injury he picked up in the blowout loss to LSU in Baton Rouge last week.

Texas A&M Has Plenty of Options at LB Despite Tamarion Watkins’ Injury

A four-star recruit out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, SC, Watkins has played in all four games to begin his freshman season. He’s posted seven total tackles (six solo), which included three tackles in the loss to LSU.

Though Watkins has been a solid contributor early on in his true freshman season, the Aggies have other talented options to make up for his absence with players like Ray Coney, Daymion Sanford and Noah Mikhail.

That said, this group has yet to reach expectations this season, especially considering the quick return of Sanford following what initially appeared to be a season-ending injury during the spring game.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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