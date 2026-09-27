Texas A&M WR Mario Craver Returns vs. LSU After Ankle Injury

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to potentially save their season on Saturday night in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers.

Getting a win in Death Valley is already difficult enough, but doing so now becomes even tougher as the Aggies deal with an injury to one of their most important players.

Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver went to the medical tent twice in the first half against LSU before heading off to the locker room in the second quarter. He got injured on a punt return.

Upon exiting, Craver had three catches for 31 yards, which accounted for all three of Marcel Reed's completions at that point. He also had one carry for six yards.

UPDATE: Craver returned to the field with the Texas A&M offense to begin the second half. He's dealing with a left ankle injury, per the ESPN broadcast.

Another Injury at WR for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks on the field during a time-out during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craver exited briefly in last week's loss to Kentucky before returning to the game. Despite the disappointing result for Texas A&M, he finished that loss with 11 catches for 119 yards, one of his best performances as an Aggie.

But now, his potential absence leaves the Texas A&M receiving corps with more injury issues. The Aggies lost Terry Bussey to a season-ending injury on the opening kickoff last week and didn't have Ashton Bethel-Roman for the contest.

Bethel-Roman was a game-time decision against LSU but fortunately suited up for the Aggies after being on the injury report during the week. However, his status is also one to watch moving forward.

On top of that, the Aggies lost true freshman receiver Madden Williams to a season-ending injury during fall camp.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) and cornerback PJ Woodland (11) during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craver entered Saturday's game with 19 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games for Texas A&M this season.

Even if the Aggies continue to get hit with injury adversity at receiver as the season goes on, they have some impressive depth at the position, which includes some young players.

Texas A&M has two WR1s with Craver and Isaiah Horton along with a proven WR3 in Bethel-Roman, who made some big-time plays for the Aggie last season.

Behind those three, the Aggies will some youngsters to step up, including true freshman Aaron Gregory along with redshirt freshman Kelshaun Johnson and TK Norman.

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