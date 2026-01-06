Texas A&M LB Taurean York Makes Major Announcement

While the transfer portal and subsequent commitments are dominating the headlines around college football right now, most of the attention in the sport is focused on roster building for the 2026 season.

And for the Texas A&M Aggies, the transfer portal is also priority number one as of right now, and it's proving to be a top priority with the Aggies already adding numerous players on both sides of the ball to bolster their roster heading into next season.

However, a few of the Aggies' top players still had some decisions to be made in terms of their future, and one of those standouts has recently made his decision to turn pro.

Taurean York Declares for the 2026 NFL Draft

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On Tuesday afternoon, per a report from GigEm247's Carter Karels on X, star linebacker junior Taurean York has made the decision to head off to the next level and officially declare for the 2026 NFL Draft following his junior season.

York spoke with GigEm247 about his thought process in declaring for the NFL Draft and forgoing his final year of college eligibility.

"Just where I was at as a player, as a person, did I feel like I did everything I could at Texas A&M during my time? And the answers were yes," York told GigEm247. "So to me, I wouldn't say it was an easy decision, but it's a decision I made with conviction."

The linebacker arrived in College Station as an underrated three-star prospect in the Aggies 2023 recruiting class, and in the past three years, York started since he arrived on campus from day one, starting in the heart of the Aggie defense for his entire three-year tenure, playing in 38 games in a Maroon and White uniform.

In 2025, York led the team in tackles with 72 while totaling seven tackles for a loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 13 games on his way to being selected to the All-SEC third team.

For his entire three seasons, the linebacker was extremely productive as he finished his career with the Aggies, recording a total of 228 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defended, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

York also talked about his experience in College Station, noting the many positives about his three years with the Aggies.

"It means the world to me for sure," York said. "They welcomed me with open arms. They never put me in a cage or told me how to be this or be that. They let me be myself. The ability just to grow as a young man on and off the field, it's a special place."