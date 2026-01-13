Shrine Bowl To Host Texas A&M Defensive Star Amid NFL Draft Preparation

The Texas A&M Aggies will be well represented during the all-star circuit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Currently, seven Aggies have committed to participate in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 31. The East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, will be played a few days earlier, on Jan. 27, and the roster is also dotted with maroon and white.

Five Aggies are expected to participate in Shrine Bowl activities, including interviews, practices, and the all-star game. The most recent name to be announced was one of the stars of Texas A&M's defense — linebacker Taurean York was added to the bowl's roster on Jan. 12.

Taurean York Joins East-West Shrine Bowl Roster Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is brought down by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) during the first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

York is the fifth Aggie to commit to the Shrine Bowl and the fourth on Texas A&M's defense. He joins defensive tackles Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim, cornerback Tyreek Chappell, and offensive guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams.

The star linebacker is regarded highly by talent evaluators, as he ranks 66th on PFF's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board and eighth among linebackers. York is also ranked seventh among off-ball linebackers by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Coming out of Temple, Texas, York was a three-star recruit and more than delivered on any expectations as a prospect. He spent three seasons with the Aggies before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, despite his remaining eligibility. As a true junior, he logged 73 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, three passes defensed, and one fumble recovery.

York appeared in and started 39 games in his career with Texas A&M, giving him top-shelf on-field experience, including in the postseason. With nearly 2,000 collegiate defensive snaps, York has been hardened by SEC competition.

The versatile defender made an impact in both pass defense and run defense for Texas A&M, recording a career-best PFF coverage grade of 90.6 in 2025. This helped him log an overall 83.0 grade on the season and made him not just one of the best coverage linebackers in the SEC but in the country.

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

York proved steady in coverage despite being regularly tested. His 90.6 coverage grade led the SEC and ranked fourth in the FBS among linebackers with at least 100 coverage snaps. He was targeted 34 times as the nearest defender; however, they came primarily on short routes, with an average depth of target of just 1.0 yards. He forced three incompletions and conceded just one touchdown.

At the Shrine Bowl, York will have the opportunity to meet with NFL personnel, including coaches, scouts, and front office members. There, he will be able to compete with other NFL Draft hopefuls and college stars as he looks to prove that he belongs on the biggest stage.

One area where he can prove himself is in his toughness and physicality. York is listed as 5'10" and 227 pounds, which is undersized by NFL standards. He is projected as a potential Day 2-3 pick, but he could fall to Day 3 if his measurements make teams hesitate. Though, he can prove he belongs at the pro level by standing out at the Shrine Bowl.

Competing alongside multiple teammates, York will embark on the next step in his football career. With the NFL Draft in sight, he has a chance to prove he has what it takes.