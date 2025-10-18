Texas A&M Legend Johnny Manziel Shares Profound Mental Health Message
For many, the story of former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel is a cautionary tale.
Manziel, more commonly known by his nickname of "Johnny Football," was the face of college football during his time at Texas A&M, and even became the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy in 2012. He was then a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but unfortunately, he flamed out at the professional level after a plethora of off-field issues. Those issues included a stint in rehab in early 2015, an alleged domestic violence incident in 2016, and much, much more.
Manziel bears the responsibility for his actions, but his spiral undoubtedly took a toll on his mental health. So, he knows what it's like to be at rock bottom.
Johnny Manziel Gives Advice For Struggling Listeners
On a recent episode of his "Glory Daze" podcast, Manziel - as someone who's struggled with his mental health and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - shared some poignant advice for anyone struggling with theirs.
"I go through my DMs all the time, and I see people that are like, 'yo man, I'm really stuck, and I'm really struggling and I really, like, don't know how to get out of this hole,'" Manziel said. "For people who have dealt with it, go disconnect from this world that we live in of social media, unrealistic bulls***. Because I've been at points in time where the world is ending and melting and I can't get out of it. But I go to the things that mean the most to me, to my core: my family, my Aggies, my people. And you reach out, and you be vulnerable, and you let time pass and know that better days will prevail. Because it is something that will eat you alive and feel like you can never get out of.
"So that's something that I want to drop a message to all the people that look at this and see me as a guy who has gone from the point of putting a gun to his head and wanting to end his life, and sitting here today, thanking the lord for my people, my friends, my family and the life that I have, because it is a beautiful thing and you only get one of them."
Mental health treatment has taken significant steps forward in recent years, but there is undeniably still a stigma that surrounds the subject. So, hearing more and more athletes come forward with their mental health struggles - even if Manziel is still a controversial figure among sports fans - goes a long way for anyone fighting their own battle.