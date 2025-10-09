What Drove Collin Klein To Make The Switch From Playing To Coaching?
During the myriad of coaching changes that occurred in between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Texas A&M Aggies landed a supreme offensive mind in the form of offensive coordinator Collin Klein, a former quarterback for the Kansas State Wildcats during his collegiate days.
In his senior year in 2012, he led the Wildcats to their first conference championship in nearly a decade, started the season 10-0, and boosted the team as high as a No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25, ultimately finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o and winner Johnny Manziel.
He easily held NFL potential for his performance, so what made him decide coaching?
"I Thought I Was Going to Play Forever"
Unfortunately for Klein, his potential in the NFL went under the radar, and after a short stint with the Houston Texans at rookie minicamp and another short deal with the Montreal Alouettes that saw him released mere months after signing his deal, Klein would then become a graduate assistant and a defensive quality control coach for the Wildcats.
Thursday morning, in an interview with 12th Man Productions, Klein opened up on his change and what made him change his path in the football world.
"Well, like most players, I thought I was going to play forever, and you know that didn't happen," Klein said. "When I got cut up in Canada and played a summer in the Canadian League, I kind of sat down with my wife, and was like, 'Hey, what are we gonna do next? What's the next step for us?' And it kept coming back to football, kept coming back to that the most influential men in my life were my coaches over the years and I was blessed to have some great ones."
"We said, 'let's give this thing a try, take it a year at a time and see what happens,' and I don't know how many years later we are, but here we are."
Klein also explained what drew him to Texas A&M, specifically in working with head coach Mike Elko.
"Well, two people that I know really well knew him (Elko) really well and had worked with him for an extended period of time, making sure that the character and integrity piece was there because for me, that's the most important thing," Klein said. "So, how he came recommended from people that I trusted, that he was one of the most honest people in the profession, a man of incredibly high integrity, that all just gave me a lot of peace."
This is good to hear from the team's OC, as the team's explosive offense through the first five games of the 2025 season having been giving the 12th Man lots of peace and has even put the Aggies in national championship talks.
The team will look to continue their sensational offensive performances when they host the Florida Gators at Kyle Field this Saturday night.