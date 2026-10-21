Texas A&M Loses LB Commit to Miami Amid Disappointing Season

The Texas A&M Aggies are suffering a notable recruiting loss during the middle of what's been a disappointing 2026 season.

Texas A&M four-star linebacker commit Aston Whiteside has flipped his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

A product of Burleson Centennial in Burleson, TX, Whiteside originally committed to Texas A&M this past June but is now going in a different direction.

The decommitment comes amid a season for Texas A&M that has fallen off the rails. What once started as a championship-hopeful year has turned into a season where the Aggies could struggle to reach bowl eligibility.

Why Texas A&M Shouldn't Sweat the Loss of Aston Whiteside

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko leaves the field after the first half against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whiteside received offers from programs like Michigan, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Kentucky, Florida State, TCU, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State, Florida State, Arizona and many more.

He took an official visit to Miami this past summer and that clearly made a difference in the decision to flip.

Though the loss of Whiteside stings, the Aggies are still in position to finish with the No. 1 class in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Texas A&M is going through a rough patch right now but the future looks bright thanks to what Mike Elko and the coaching staff have done on the recruiting trail.

Some of Texas A&M's top commits in the 2027 class include five-star recruits like offensive tackle Mark Matthews and edge rusher Zyron Forstall along with four-star commits in linebacker Kaden Henderson, safety Kamarui Dorsey, cornerback Raylaun Henry, defensive lineman Myels Smith, wide receiver Jaden Upshaw and many more.

The list can truly go on and on. The point is that Texas A&M undoubtedly still has arguably the best recruiting class in the 2027 cycle. Even if the Aggies end up losing a few more commitments down the line -- which is the reality every team faces in the NIL era -- they will likely still finish No. 1 once the 2027 cycle comes to a close.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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