Texas A&M Loses Out on Elite Recruit to Florida Gators
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies recruiting staff have been on fire this offseason, landing five-stars like cornerback Brandon Arrington, edge rusher Tristian Givens and defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright.
Despite an impressive hot streak, the Aggies know they can't get everyone, a reality that set in once again Friday with the commitment of four-star edge rusher KJ Ford to the Florida Gators. He chose The Swamp after having Texas A&M and Alabama in his finalists.
Ford, the 6-4 edge from Duncanville, Texas is headed to Gainesville for the 2026 football season under Billy Napier. After receiving 38 Division I offers from programs spread throughout the nation, the four-star recruit commited to Florida.
Ford's Impressive High School Season
At Duncanville High School as a junior, Ford ended the season with 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks, while as a sophomore he helped Duncanville to a second consecutive Texas 6A DI state championship.
Within his top three schools, Florida, Texas A&M and Alabama, a possible key factor for Ford choosing the Gators was the fact that they only have five edges on their roster, while Alabama has four and Texas A&M has 13.
Ford has had an eventful last few weeks, making visits all around the country before he made his official commitment on July 11. He visited his top three schools back-to-back-to-back, starting with Alabama on May 30, then he headed to Florida June 6, before heading to Aggieland on June 13, all for official visits.
Out of his top three schools, the Aggies have been on Ford's case the longest when they offered him back in the fall of 2023, as he was preparing for his sophomore season at Duncanville. The Gators were his last offer in 2024, post sophomore season, before Alabama offered him late in January of 2025.
Ford to Florida
While the Aggies lose a top recruit, it won't bend the edge room out of shape as the Aggies have a whopping 13 on the roster. While the Aggies lost key defensive men such as Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourtin to the 2025 NFL Draft, it is uncertain where Elko will go from there.
For Florida on the other hand, they needed a guy just like Ford as Jack Pyburn, their current edge leader will be entering his senior season in 2024 as well as Tyreak Sapp who will also be entering his fourth year of college football.
By the time Ford is enrolled as a student in 2026, Pyburn and Sapp should be retired from college football, giving Ford the perfect chance to prove himself and maybe even earn a starting spot as a true freshman.