Texas A&M Lands Spring Visit from Elite 2028 OL Prospect

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to get an early look at one of the premier offensive line recruits in the 2028 recruiting class. Maxx Jones, a 6-foot-5, 325 pound, offensive lineman from IMG Academy, recently revealed the list of programs he will visit this spring to 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs.

IMG Academy 2028 Top247 OL Maxx Jones (@Maxx_Jones_54) has seven visits locked in for the spring, he tells @247Sports



The Texas native also mentioned he’s working on setting up additional spring visits to Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, and Missourihttps://t.co/eXMIAHUmVC pic.twitter.com/NxifXX4PAV — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) March 4, 2026

Along with head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies, Jones is also expected to visit Texas, Miami, SMU, LSU, Florida, and Michigan. He's also looking to make stops at Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, and Missouri.

Getting the four-star offensive line prospect to College Station this early could pay dividends down the road for Elko and the Aggies. If the Texas A&M coaching staff can make a solid first impression on the 2028 standout, it could give the program a legitimate foothold in a recruitment that's already gained national attention.

A Crowded Race for Maxx Jones

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The biggest challenge for the Aggies is the competition in their backyard. As previously mentioned, the Texas Longhorns have also been included on Jones' spring visit schedule. While that isn't anything out of the ordinary, since both programs are often battling for the same elite high school recruits, it certainly doesn't make things easier.

SMU being included also shows how tough the Texas recruiting scene has become. With Willie Fritz building real momentum in Houston and the Mustangs proving they're willing to invest in high-end talent, it's no longer just the usual in-state heavyweights in the mix.

At the same time, Jones has proven that this recruiting battle won't just be taking place in Texas. LSU, Florida, Michigan, and Miami are all the type of programs that can instantly make a recruit feel like a priority. To make matters worse, both the Wolverines and Hurricanes have both developed offensive linemen at an extremely high level in years past.

With Jones looking to add both Alabama and Auburn to his list of spring visits, it's likely that both programs will fully join the recruiting battle. While the Tigers' recruiting momentum has taken a bit of a step back, the Crimson Tide is always a threat to flip a recruiting battle on its head the moment they get involved.

For Texas A&M, the spring visit is just the first step in a recruiting battle that will stretch from Miami to College Station to Ann Arbor. With so many heavy hitters involved, Maxx Jones likely won't be won over with one good weekend. The Aggies will need to separate themselves from the other programs so they can gain momentum with one of the best offensive linemen in the 2028 recruiting class.