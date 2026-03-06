Texas A&M Schedules Major Recruiting Visit

Recruiting has always been the backbone of a successful program, but talent development is necessary to get the most out of recruits. Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has proven to be not only an impressive talent evaluator and recruiter but also a developer.

Success on the field and a pipeline to the NFL begets strong recruiting classes, and the Aggies are seeing the fruits of their labor. Their recruiting class for 2027 is currently ranked No. 2 by Rivals, with several blue-chip recruits already in tow.

However, the Aggies are in pursuit of another five-star prospect: cornerback John Meredith III, who recently announced his official visit schedule. Could the Aggies be in place to land the No. 2 player in the class?

Texas A&M Aggies Schedule Official Visit With No. 2 Prospect in 2027

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes reacts after catching the ball for an interception in the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M is third on the order of Meredith’s schedule, visiting College Station on the weekend of June 12–14. He will visit Alabama first (May 29–30), then Texas (June 5–7), Texas A&M and Ohio State (June 19–21). He announced the schedule on X on March 5.

Meredith is a consensus five-star prospect who is ranked No. 2 by Rivals, No. 3 by ESPN and No. 5 by 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback by all three sites and is one of the most coveted prospects in the Class of 2027.

Coming from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Meredith would be a huge in-state commitment for the Aggies, who already have a strong class loading for 2027.

According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, the Aggies have been “setting the pace in the five-star prospect’s recruitment,” while Texas and Alabama have tried to remain in the running. Meredith is also taking unofficial visits with Notre Dame and Miami (FL) this spring.

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III reacts after making a play during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Meredith has good size for a cornerback. He is listed at 6’2” and 175 pounds, with a slender build and long limbs that disrupt passes. According to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Meredith is an “advanced cover corner that’s built for the game’s current era.”

“[Meredith] projects as a potential CB1 for a College Football Playoff contender that can help shut down one side of the field,” Ivins wrote in Meredith’s scouting report.

After playing at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, where he earned MaxPreps Junior All-American honors, Meredith transferred to North Crowley. He participated in the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game, where he recorded an interception.

Meredith’s last visit to Texas A&M was an unofficial visit on Oct. 11, when the Aggies beat the Florida Gators 34–17 at Kyle Field.

The Aggies are currently considered the favorite to land Meredith’s commitment, but there is plenty of time left in the recruiting cycle. His recruitment process will be one to monitor as the Aggies try to land a cornerstone prospect as they pursue a return to the College Football Playoff.