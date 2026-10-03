Texas A&M Makes Final Injury Decision on Mario Craver vs. Arkansas

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to host the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field on Saturday evening in a game that's expected to be dominated by wet and rainy conditions.

The weather is symbloic of how the 2026 season has starter off for both teams. The two rivals sit at 2-2 through four games, which has featured some notable blowouts.

To make matters worse, Aggie fans got hit with seemingly more bad news on gameday when Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver was officially listed as a game-time decision on the final SEC injury report. He suffered a left ankle injury against LSU that forced him to exit to the locker room before eventually returning to the game.

Fortunately, Craver is in action against Arkansas.

Another Injury at WR Avoided for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) scores a touchdown during the second half against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wearing the highly talked-about Texas A&M camo uniform set, Craver participated in pregame warmups, which was a good sign he’d be available to play against Arkansas.

That indeed ended up being the case, as Craver finished the first quarter with one catch for 10 yards along with a punt return for no gain.

Already without Terry Bussey and Madden Williams for the rest of the season, Texas A&M simply couldn't afford to have Craver absent for any amount of time, even against a reeling Arkansas squad.

He will need to stay healthy if the Aggies are to have any chance of keeing their College Football Playoff hopes alive to rest of this season.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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