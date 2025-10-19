Texas A&M Makes History With Win Over Arkansas
After a two-hour weather delay, No. 4 Texas A&M's matchup against Arkansas had a nighttime Southeastern Conference environment, but the Aggies ultimately pulled it out 45-42. With the Aggies advancing to 7-0, it will be their first time to do so since 1994.
The Aggies headed to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium for the first time since 2013. With the game normally being held in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, the Aggies made a road trip to a 2-4 Arkansas team that has been put through the ringer this season.
Since joining the SEC, the Aggies have only been able to advance to a 6-0 in 2016, before their winning ways were stopped by Alabama, and they ended the season with an 8-5 record.
How Did The Aggies Get Here?
The road to 7-0 has not been easy for the Aggies, yet they have had the advantage of playing at Kyle Field in front of the 12th Man for five of seven games. They have had to conquer some tough teams, including the 2025 national runner-ups of Notre Dame.
With the matchup versus Arkansas only being A&M's second road game, it starts a gauntlet of a road schedule, as the Aggies still have to face LSU and Missouri before heading back home. Historically, the Aggies have struggled on the road, and even though tonight wasn't perfect, they were able to pull off the win.
This season, Texas A&M's defense has been nothing short of incredible as they only allowed two third downs during the first two weekends of its homestand in games against Auburn and Mississippi State.
Tonight against Arkansas, the defense struggled as they gave up four third downs, a fourth down, and allowed a 2-4 Arkansas team to put up a season-high 42 points on the wrecking crew. A&M's offense, though, was able to play resiliently, including an incredible effort from Rueben Owens II, who ended the night with 69 yards and two touchdowns.
With the Aggies continuing their road trip next weekend against LSU in a prime-time matchup in Death Valley, they have a lot of work to do if they want to continue their winning ways and advance to 8-0.
With the Aggies being 7-0, they currently sit in first place in the SEC, as every other team in the conference has taken a loss.
Next week, they'll look to move to 8-0.