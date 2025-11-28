Why Texas A&M Running Backs Need To Aggies Spark Offense Right Away vs. Texas
No. 3 Texas A&M heads into No. 16 Texas for the Lone Star Showdown as the Aggies hope to advance to 12-0 on the season for the first time since 1992. On the other hand, sitting at 8-3, the Longhorns try to spoil the Aggies' perfect season.
A big key to the Aggies' offense to start the season was Le'Veon Moss, the Aggies' leading rusher last season, yet due to an injury that he suffered in the game against Florida, he is still out. The running backs are known for having a deep room, though, and many Aggies have stepped up in the role of Moss.
A lot of offense is what the Aggies will need in order to add another ranked road win to their resumé and end the regular season 12-0 under just the second year of Mike Elko.
How The Running Back Room Has Stepped Up
In the absence of Moss, Rueben Owens II has stepped up tremendously, as he leads the Aggies in rushing yards with 570. Owens was unable to play last season due to an injury that he suffered in fall scrimmages, yet this season he has stepped up in many big ways.
Another Aggie to look out for in the backfield is Amari Daniels, a senior who has 216 rushing yards on the season, making big plays in big games. His biggest rushing performance came in the Aggies' 48-0 shutout win over Samford, where he rushed for 106 yards and recorded his first touchdown of the season.
A new face for the Aggies this season is Jamarion Morrow, a freshman who has been excellent on the field this season. Morrow was able to record his first touchdown as an Aggie in the game against Florida, although it was a receiving touchdown. Morrow has picked up 179 rushing yards on the season as well as 80 receiving yards, being a dual threat as a running back.
EJ Smith is another name to look out for, as he has converted major first downs for the Aggies due to his tough running skills. Smith has been vital to the Aggies' offense this season.
All of these running backs will be vital for A&M's offense versus the Longhorns, as the Aggies are fighting to come out of Austin with a much-anticipated victory. After the Aggies' had a tough end to the season last year, they have worked and proved their true resilience as a team.