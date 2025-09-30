Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Reaches Impressive Career Milestone
In the Texas A&M Aggies' 16-10 win over Auburn on Saturday, quarterback Marcel Reed has achieved an impressive feat.
Texas A&M Football posted on X that Reed has reached 4,000 career total offensive yards.
With this, Reed is the second-fastest Texas A&M quarterback to achieve this feat, behind none other than Johnny Manziel. The redshirt sophomore was able to pass 4,000 yards in the Aggies victory over the Tigers, where Reed picked up 207 passing yards.
Reed's Journey To 4,000
In his third season with Texas A&M, Reed has played in 18 games with the Aggies including three his freshman year, in which he decided to redshirt. While being the second-string quarterback behind former Aggie Conner Weigman in 2023, Reed was able to pick up 419 yards split between passing and on his feet.
2024 was the year where Reed's name was learned, especially by Aggie fans, as he earned the starting job midway through the season against LSU. He was very important towards the beginning of the season as well fighting for the QB1 spot, and there were a few breakout games Reed had that drew attention to him.
Reed vs. Florida
As the Aggies took the field against the Gators for the first SEC matchup of the season, Reed earned his first career start at quarterback. Reed went 11 for 17 on his passes, completing 64.7 percent of them, picking up 178 yards.
Reed vs. LSU
The game that earned Reed the starting spot came against LSU where he completely ignited the offense in the second half after the Aggies headed into halftime down 17-7. Reed only threw two passes this game, including a long 54-yard throw, yet he picked up 62 yards on his feet to pair with a career-high three rushing touchdowns.
Reed vs. Notre Dame 2025
In the Aggies' recent 41-40 win over Notre Dame earlier this season, Reed threw for a career-high 360 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Mario Craver. Although he only completed 45.9 percent of his passes, he was able to lead the Aggies to arguably their most important win so far this season.
Through just four games, Reed has accumulated 1076 passing yards to pair with 119 rushing yards, with 10 total touchdowns and two interceptions. In 2024, Reed threw for 1,864 yards and he is well on his way to surpass that and earn a new career high.